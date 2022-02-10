Restaurant tech solution offers free support to 500 small businesses in response to harrowing market conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , a leading pay-at-the-table platform for restaurants, today announced it will provide its services for free for six months to any interested independent restaurant. The offer comes after a letter to congress surfaced late last month from the National Restaurant Association outlining a grim prediction regarding the industry's ability to survive the next few months.

"Most restaurants are short on staff, lack the tools and time to review where they can save money, reduce work for their wait staff or figure out ways to make more money. We're just hoping to help people make it to the other side of this," said Copper CEO Dickson Chu. "There are myriad solutions out there - and this one is the simplest and most cost-effective. It can be turned on almost instantaneously to make life-saving decisions for operators. Call me. Seriously, let me help."

Copper is a cloud-based platform that seamlessly integrates with most point-of-sale (POS) system and helps restaurants "free their data" so they can more easily view outcomes and trends of their own sales. Its various features, including Copper Cord™, Copper Checkout™, Copper Cashier™, Copper Conduit™, offer an affordable solution to some of restaurants' most costly problems.

Throughout COVID, the Copper system helped to close the loop for restaurants as leaner staff and fewer table turns became a long-term reality. The pay-at-the-table solution, enabled by the easy-to-integrate Copper Cord™, allows restaurants to quickly turn tables and helps guests close out their checks on their own time.

Copper has been doubling its channel partner/reseller relationships quarter over quarter since the beginning of 2021, resulting in significant growth in installations. Copper expects to continue exponential growth through 2022.

For more information or to sign up for the temporary free program, visit UseCopper.com .

ABOUT COPPER

Copper is the most innovative pay-at-the-table payment solution available for restaurant operators. Copper is quick to set up, inexpensive to use, and pairs with any POS system -- without needing technology changes. Launched in 2020, Copper works with payment providers, independent software providers and value-added resellers; Copper is used by leading restaurant groups of all sizes. For more information, visit UseCopper.com .

