Yembo Welcomes Andrew Bowman as the VP of Customer Success for the Insurance Sector

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yembo, the global leader and pioneer in AI-powered, virtual home inspections, is pleased to welcome Andrew Bowman to the Yembo leadership team as their Vice President of Customer Success for Insurance. Andrew brings over 11 years of extensive experience as a seasoned leader in Customer Success working with Insurance Carriers.

Prior to joining Yembo, Andrew oversaw the Customer Success team at Eagleview Technology Corporation, the leader in geospatial solutions and data analytics for the insurance industry, as the Vice President of Customer Success and was responsible for Eagleview's Insurance, Construction, and Solar verticals. He was a key figure in building a successful enterprise account management model, focused on workflow adoption, relationship building, and ROI attainment while building and launching multiple product lines and providing meaningful customer experiences.

Andrew has worked across multiple lines of business for Carriers, specifically Claims (daily and catastrophe) and Underwriting. As a results-driven industry expert who has worked closely with Carriers of all sizes, including the top national Carriers, he is responsible for driving the adoption of Yembo's category-leading AI solutions into Carriers' workflows. His role will help Yembo to ensure a strong return on investment for its customers by reducing claim cycle times, providing faster, more accurate inspections, and optimizing Carriers' operational processes while preparing Yembo for the next phase of growth in the Insurance sector.

"I am excited to join the world-class team at Yembo and lead the Customer Success team for Yembo's Insurance business," said Andrew Bowman, VP of Customer Success at Yembo, "As carriers race to digitize more of their Claims and Underwriting processes, Yembo's technology is ready to meet those demands and become the standard for the industry."

"Our differentiated solution for insurance carriers is the result of years of R&D and a best-in-class AI engineering team. Simply put, we've assembled the best team," said Siddharth Mohan, CEO at Yembo, "We're thrilled that someone of Andrew's caliber and deep insurance industry experience has joined us. He'll ensure our breakthrough product innovation produces breakthrough results for customers."

Yembo is the global leader in AI-powered virtual home surveys. Yembo's mission is to bring digital transformation to home service companies through best-in-class artificial intelligence products. With over 120 global customers and growing rapidly, we're just getting started. https://yembo.ai

