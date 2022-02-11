2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Ultra-Capable Lineup Among Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The iconic fifth-generation Jeep® Grand Cherokee continues its impressive awards streak by earning a top spot among Autotrader’s Best New Cars for 2022. The expanded Grand Cherokee lineup includes (from left to right) the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee L, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid and an all-new two-row model. (PRNewswire)

The most awarded SUV ever – the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee – recognized as one of the best new cars for 2022

Expanded Jeep Grand Cherokee family includes both two-row and new three-row models, new 4xe electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, standard and available safety features, spacious and well-appointed interior and innovative technologies

The iconic fifth-generation Jeep ® Grand Cherokee, known for its legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, continues its impressive awards streak by earning a top spot among Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2022. The expanded Grand Cherokee lineup includes an all-new two-row, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid and the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee L model.

"Long popular with outdoorsy types and suburbanites alike, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is the perfect vehicle to explore the type of living that starts where the pavement ends – but with a little extra space," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Jeep has taken the Grand Cherokee and made it grow up with two handsome versions – the standard Grand Cherokee now available with a 4xe electric plug-in hybrid powertrain and the first three-row version, the Grand Cherokee L."

The list of Best New Cars for 2022 is comprised of 12 vehicles selected by a team of experts at Autotrader, who collectively tested and ranked new models using a range of criteria, including vehicles they think offer significant value or are groundbreaking in some other way.

