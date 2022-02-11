Iconic Moments™ Sole U.S. Company to Receive U.N. Honor

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Moments,™ the first NFT marketplace for the 450,000 museums and archives globally, has won a World Summit Award from the United Nations. Iconic Moments™ is the only company in the United States to receive this high honor.

Iconic Moments,™ the first NFT marketplace for the 450,000 museums and archives globally, has won a World Summit Award from the United Nations. Iconic Moments™ is the only company in the United States to receive this high honor. (PRNewswire)

Iconic Moments,™ the operating name of Pass It Down, Inc., utilizes NFTs to help museums engage new visitors and develop revenue streams outside of foot traffic, which became especially meaningful during the COVID-19 shutdowns of the last two years. Pass It Down, Inc., is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company is one of just 40 organizations worldwide to be recognized for using technology to help achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs).

"Our mission at Iconic Moments is to enable museums and cultural institutions to engage a new generation of visitors digitally, to evolve the museum experience, and to create a more sustainable economic model for museums through eco-friendly NFTs and the Metaverse," said Chris Cummings, founder and CEO of Iconic Moments™. "Iconic allows museums to drive much-needed revenue through limited-edition NFTs without giving up ownership or governance of the world's historical assets," he said.

Iconic Moments™ works with top museums and cultural institutions globally, from history, to fine art, to music, to sports. "We are committed to helping create the future of museums," said Chris Cummings. The Museum of Broadcast Communications has partnered with Iconic to help connect the past and future of media.

The World Summit Awards were founded in 2003 in the framework of the U.N. World Summit on Information Society. The United Nations received 800 nominations from over 129 countries around the globe for the World Summit Awards competition. An international jury chose winners based on their ability to use content-driven digital solutions to solve societal challenges. Please see all recent winners here .

"The 40 World Summit Awards winners have been evaluated for sustainability, aim, technical and strategic finesse. This year's challenges show more than ever how much digital means can offer progress and solutions," said World Summit Awards chairman Peter A. Bruck. "This year's World Summit Awards winners present a wonderful showcase of purpose-driven innovation and entrepreneurship."

Iconic Moments™ has had unprecedented growth in the past year, thanks to the company's embrace of NFTs as a way to alter the paradigm of museum sustainability. Since the pandemic began, the company has grown 73%.

ABOUT PASS IT DOWN, INC:

Pass It Down, Inc., is an award-winning storytelling company that creates digital solutions for cultural institutions and brands. Pass It Down™ began work on Iconic Moments™, the first NFT marketplace for the museum industry, in the fall of 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

Pass It Down™ has been recognized globally as a leader in the field of digital storytelling and is a graduate of the 2019 Techstars Austin program and a member of the 2018 Coca-Cola Innovation Accelerator Bridge Community, achieved recognition as one of the top six most innovative companies in the world out of over 15,000 applicants in the Tap The Future Innovation Contest (judged by Daymond John), and was recognized as one of the 100 most innovative startups in the world by Established in the Global Startup of the Year Contest. Visit us at iconicmoments.co and passitdown.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD SUMMIT AWARDS:

The World Summit Awards (WSA) were founded in 2003 by Austria in the framework of the UN World Summit on Information Society. WSA is a global initiative recognizing local digital content contributing to the achievement of the UN SDGs. WSA reaches digital entrepreneurs in 187 countries world-wide and provides a unique platform for everyone interested in purpose-driven digital innovation. Through close cooperation with the United Nations agencies and strategic alignment with the UN SDGs, the WSA is a globally recognized quality seal for digital innovation. Visit WSA on www.wsa-global.org, Facebook @worldsummitawards, Twitter @wsaoffice, and Instagram @worldsummitawards.

Contact: Ellie Rand, 504.343.6551

ellie@ellierandpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iconic Moments™