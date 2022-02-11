Sanctuary Wealth Introduces 6 Degrees Firm to Help Solo Practitioners and Nascent Advisory Firms Accelerate Their Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors and an active participant in the industry's M&A activity, has formed a joint venture with two of its Texas-based partner firms—Concenture Wealth Management and G Squared Private Wealth, to provide a new avenue to independence for individual advisors and startup practices as well as an attractive exit for advisors looking to retire or gain the support of a larger network. Operating as 6 Degrees, the new firm has offices in Houston, College Station and Galveston, Texas.

"The wealth management industry is in the midst of a massive change as older advisors look to exit the business and young ones look to do it on their own with support of a larger partner," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Sanctuary is determined to benefit from this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by investing in our partner firms and helping them grow both organically and through M&A activity. By working with our partners to launch 6 Degrees, we are giving the advisor community looking for independence and succession strategies another path by which they can scale their businesses and do more for their clients."

The team behind 6 Degrees consists of George Georgiades, CIMA®, CEPA ® , as Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Greene, CFA®, CRPC®, as Chief Investment Officer and Robert Gilliland, CRPC® as President. Georgiades and Greene are respectively CEO and CIO of Sanctuary partner firm G Squared Private Wealth and Gilliland is Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor with Concenture Wealth Management – both G Squared and Concenture are Sanctuary Wealth partner firms.

"Our goal in creating 6 Degrees is to give individual advisors the pricing and synergies of a national firm but with local leadership to help them live the life and grow the business the way they want to," said George Georgiades, CIMA®, Chief Executive Officer, 6 Degrees. "We aim to bring accessibility, investment acumen, experience with different types of clients, and the lessons we learned in making our own move to independence."

Jason Hardcastle, an advisor most recently affiliated with Edward Jones, joins as Wealth Manager and 6 Degrees' first advisor, and the firm has a strong pipeline of tuck-in and acquisition prospects. With 6 Degrees, he will be based in Galveston, TX.

"I have 30 years' experience working with individuals planning for retirement and George has been serving ultra-high-net-worth clients for almost 34 years. We both have previous management experience, not to mention having successfully navigated our own transitions," said Robert Gilliland, CRPC®, President, 6 Degrees. "On top of that, Victoria's investment acumen and 14 years' experience in portfolio construction will bring tremendous value to younger advisors in smaller markets. Together we're well positioned to help advisors grow and do so in the right way."

"George, Victoria, and Robert have successfully transitioned from the wirehouse world and have built great businesses at Concenture and G Squared," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "With the creation of 6 Degrees, they have built something that gives young advisors looking for a leg up and senior ones looking to slow down or retire the benefits of all that Sanctuary has to offer, augmented with focused local support."

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $19.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

