Christians Around the World Praying for Persecuted Chinese Believers During Winter Olympic Games

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 21,000 people from 144 countries have answered a call from The Voice of the Martyrs' to pray for Chinese Christians suffering persecution under the Chinese Communist Party government during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

At PrayForChina2022.com, believers can commit to participate to pray for persecuted Christians in China .

At PrayForChina2022.com , believers can commit to participate in this worldwide campaign to pray for persecuted Christians in China. They can also receive prayer updates, invite others to pray through social media, add prayer reminders to their calendar and learn more about how the communist Chinese government persecutes Christians within its borders.

According to The Voice of the Martyrs ' 2022 Global Prayer Guide , China is classified as a restricted nation. The "restricted" designation is assigned to countries where government-sanctioned circumstances or anti-Christian laws lead to Christians being harassed, imprisoned, killed or deprived because of their witness. This designation is also used for countries where government policy or practice prevents Christians from obtaining Bibles or other Christian literature.

In recent years China's government has forcibly closed hundreds of churches, arrested or detained hundreds of pastors and church members, and prohibited the online sale of Bibles.

Church leaders are subject to intense pressure to join the state-sanctioned protestant church organization, the government-controlled Three-Self Patriotic Movement, and submit to the control of Communist Party officials.

Todd Nettleton, VOM's spokesperson, said, "It's incredibly encouraging that tens of thousands of people have committed to pray for China during these Olympic Games."

"What is even more exciting is to see 144 countries represented," Nettleton said. "The Body of Christ—literally all around the world—has joined hands to lift up our spiritual family members in China. I think we're seeing in action what the Apostle Paul called in Phillippians, "the fellowship of Christ's suffering."

Nettleton encouraged Christians to join this prayer campaign. "Add your name at PrayForChina2022.com to join with Christians around the world who are committed to pray for persecuted Christians in China each day during the Olympic Games," said Nettleton.

The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational organization serving persecuted Christians in more than 70 nations around the world. Founded in 1967 by the Wurmbrands, VOM is dedicated to inspiring believers to deepen their commitment to Christ and to fulfill His Great Commission—no matter the cost. For more information, visit VOM.org .

View original content:

SOURCE The Voice of the Martyrs