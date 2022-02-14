Daniel Joiner Named UnityPoint Health's First Chief Diversity Officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Health® is pleased to announce Daniel Joiner has been named Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, the first of its kind at UnityPoint Health, Joiner will continue to elevate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts across the organization and build upon the excellent foundation of work he led as a member of UnityPoint Health's systemwide and regional DEI councils.

Prior to this position, Joiner served as the interim system DEI Consultant for UnityPoint Health, leading a systemwide effort to design and implement a DEI framework and approach for the organization. Additionally, Joiner served as the Diversity and Community Impact Officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity in the Quad Cities. He has been with UnityPoint Health since 2015.

"Daniel's strong leadership will continue to guide our DEI efforts forward," said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. "He has an incredible track record of developing strategies and facilitating outcomes that address health equity issues, make connections within our communities and promote a culture of belonging."

In the Quad Cities, Joiner's team developed culturally sensitive patient care guides and forged creative partnerships such as "Medicine in the Barbershop", an initiative to educate Black men about health concerns such as diabetes and heart disease. He also co-chaired an effort to establish a Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) aimed at identifying challenges and solutions for military service members and veterans.

"As Chief Diversity Officer, Daniel will play a vital role in accelerating the progress we've made around DEI thus far," said Brad Brody, UnityPoint Health Board Chair. "We look forward to his contributions as we prioritize an inclusive workforce and identify ways to best serve the needs of our patients and communities."

"UnityPoint Health has a strong commitment to eliminating health disparities and enhancing the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Joiner. "I'm excited to build on the success of UnityPoint's DEI efforts in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin."

Joiner serves on several boards and committees including the Riverbend Food Bank and the African American Leadership Society Steering Committee in the Quad Cities. He and his wife Cara will relocate to Central Iowa with their three young children. Daniel will begin his new role February 27, 2022.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 450 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals , 7 community mental health centers , 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout its 9 regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

