DAVID TETREAULT JOINS TRILLER FIGHT CLUB AS PRESIDENT

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller , the AI-powered, open garden technology platform for creators and parent company of Triller Fight Club, today announced that tenured executive David Tetreault will join as the President of Triller Fight Club. Tetreault will oversee all aspects of the business, including go-to-market, production, and logistical operations for Triller Fight Club, including contracts, sponsors, venues, programming, live events, and overall media.

Triller Fight Club represents the intersection of boxing and entertainment, featuring incredible bouts between top fighters and fantastic musical performances. With millions in Pay-Per-View sales in the past year, Triller Fight Club is one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms.

"Triller's corporate philosophy of shifting culture through entertainment and engagement aligns directly with my vision to deliver fans and consumers unforgettable experiences," said newly-appointed Triller Fight Club President David Tetreault. "The magnitude of this new opportunity was something I just could not pass up. I look forward to joining the Triller team and am excited to build upon one-of-a-kind athletic, and entertainment experiences Fight Club provides."

Tetreault joins Triller Fight Club following executive stints at Golden Boy Promotions, FOX, Warner Bros., and Sony. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor for the University of San Francisco in the prestigious Sports Management Masters' program. He also serves as Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Dean's Advisory Board at California State University, Los Angeles' School of Business and Economics. Tetreault holds a BA and MA from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from UCLA.

"David's track record of leadership combined with excellence in cultivating talent and brand deals speaks for itself. We are thrilled to have him join the Triller family and look forward to having him build and expand upon the incredible experiences our Fight Club fans have come to expect," said Triller CEO Mahi de Silva.

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button, you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 350 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their music videos. TrillerNet owns triller.co. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

