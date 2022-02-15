ADISA Announces 2022 President-Elect and Officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA (Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association), the nation's largest trade association representing the alternative and direct investment industry, has announced that its board of directors, led by President Sherri Cooke of iCapital Network, has selected its 2022 officers. Michael Underhill of Capital Innovations was selected president-elect (for the 2023 presidency); Angela Barbera of NexPoint Securities as vice president; Catherine Bowman of The Bowman Law Firm as secretary; and Mark Kosanke of Concorde Investment Services as treasurer. Matthew Malone of Lonsdale Investment Technology serves as immediate past president. Furthermore, Sylvia Kwan, Chief Investment Officer at Ellevest, was also elected by the Board to serve as a director for a one-year term.

Cooke said, "The ADISA board enjoys a wealth of talent from throughout the alternative investment space who have a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges that face our industry. I am honored to serve with them and look forward to a busy year marked by enthusiasm and initiatives that will help us all continue to thrive as we work, grow and empower the alts industry."

The other ADISA 2022 Board of Directors are: Brandon Balkman, Orchard Securities; Craig Covington, DAI Securities; John Grady, ABR Dynamic Funds; Matthew Iak, U.S. Energy Development Corporation; Karlton Kleis, Arete Wealth Management; Greg Mausz, Preferred Capital Securities; Jade Miller, Bourne Financial Group; Ann Moore, International Assets Advisory; David Pittman, Strategic Blueprint; Jeff Shafer, CommonGood Capital; Brad Updike, Mick Law; and Dallas Whitaker, Carter Funds. Darryl Steinhause of DLA Piper also serves as a non-voting, volunteer legal counsel and Thomas Voekler of Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank provides volunteer hospitality legal counsel.

