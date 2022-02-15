AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS LAUNCHES HOLISTIC NUTRITION AND WELLNESS DEGREE AND DIPLOMA PROGRAMS Online and On-Campus Options Combine Nutrition Fundamentals and Wellness with Technical Cooking Skills and Business Principles

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S., announced the launch of its new "Holistic Nutrition and Wellness" associate degree and diploma programs offering industry-ready skills for those interested in pursuing careers in the growing $945+ billion healthy eating and nutrition wellness sector.

Courtesy of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (PRNewswire)

Escoffier's expanded curriculum pairs the science of nutritional food preparation with a foundation in culinary arts. Online associate degree and diploma programs are scheduled to begin in February and in May at the culinary school's Boulder campus. The holistic nutrition and wellness programs were designed by Escoffier chefs, nutritionists, registered dietitians and wellness coaches with special emphasis on healthy cooking principles for people with specialized diets, food intolerances and preferences.

"We spent time with wellness experts, healthy eating coaches and meal planners to curate this curriculum that bridges the gap between nutrition and health, taste and culinary skills," said Kathleen Vossenberg, Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs.

"We're equipping students with a blend of professional cooking techniques and nutrition science principles so they can stand out with a unique credential in the hugely popular wellness industry. I'm really proud of the in-depth content, hands-on learning activities and in-person externships that culminate in students putting into practice what they've learned," added Vossenberg.

The programs place an emphasis on practical applications including writing business plans, creating flavorful meal plans for those with food allergies and other health issues along with a background that explores mindfulness, herbology, Eastern healing practices and how food impacts mental and physical health.

Escoffier's Holistic Nutrition and Wellness diploma programs conclude with a six-week, in-person industry externship to apply skills in real-world settings with industry professionals including certified wellness and nutrition coaches, personal chefs, meal planners and entrepreneurs.

The Boulder campus 42-week Diploma in Holistic Nutrition and Approaches to Wellness program includes in-person lectures and laboratory lessons with six holistic nutrition and wellness courses, three industry-focused core and culinary courses and a six-week-long externship. Graduating students can also earn the option to apply diploma credits to an Associate Degree online program.

Escoffier's new Associate of Occupational Studies Degree curriculum includes all coursework in the Online Diploma Program , plus additional courses in business communications, psychology, history and culture, mathematics and accounting and two industry externships.

The new Holistic Nutrition and Wellness associate degree and diploma programs add to Escoffier's online and on-campus offerings including Diploma programs for Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-Based Cuisine as well as Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Associate of Occupational Studies Degrees (AOS) in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data reported in IPEDS ). It is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

