CARS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results

(PRNewsfoto/Cars.com Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer, Sonia Jain.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at investor.cars.com.

ABOUT CARS.COM INC.

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform, automotive fintech platform CreditIQ, and Accu-Trade Group, a leading provider of vehicle acquisition technology and valuation data.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Accu-Trade™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.