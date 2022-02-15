Climate Now Announces Partnership with Livermore Lab Foundation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Now , a new climate content platform and creator, today announced a partnership with the Livermore Lab Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit designed to advance the discourse on climate change and solutions to achieve carbon neutrality. The unique collaboration will feature in-depth expertise from leading energy scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) , one of the nation's premier national security and research facilities, through dynamic multimedia climate resources from Climate Now.

This science partnership aligns with all of our organizational goals to provide factual, unbiased information.

James Lawler, Founder of Climate Now, said, "Achieving global net zero emissions is now an urgent challenge facing investors, business leaders, and policy makers. To meet it, they will need to understand practical paths forward, and the science that underpins key concepts in climate and energy science. Climate Now's mission is to provide that understanding from experts in the climate and energy space through our videos and podcast conversations. This science partnership involving Livermore Lab aligns with all of our organizational goals to provide factual, unbiased information."



"We are honored to partner with Climate Now, and their in-depth and expert-led approach to understanding climate and energy science," said Sally Allen, Executive Director of the Livermore Lab Foundation. "Our Foundation is dedicated to helping the general public and students of all ages understand the science and engagement needed to address carbon neutrality. The research at Lawrence Livermore National Lab is helping shape this national discussion and this partnership will highlight that expertise."



In the energy space, LLNL is working to predict and understand climate change security challenges and develop solutions for future adaptation. In 2020, LLNL authored the seminal report, Getting to Neutral , which identified a path forward for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. More than 100 scientists, engineers, and researchers at LLNL are engaged in climate resiliency efforts with the goal of identifying practical applications and solutions.



Dr. Roger Aines, Chief Scientist of the Energy Program and the Carbon Initiative at the LLNL, said, "One of our most important missions is to share information about climate solutions in ways that are unbiased and easily accessible. Climate Now has the highest standards for those goals."



About Climate Now

Founded in 2021, Climate Now creates high-quality, expert-led video and audio content on the science of climate change and the energy transition. Its goal is to root the conversation about climate change in hard science, while making it accessible to a broader global audience. Through podcasts, videos and newsletters, the content explores answers to tough questions about the impacts of, and solutions to, the climate crisis. All content presented by Climate Now is reviewed by experts, and citations to academic literature are provided for all statements of fact on the climatenow.com website. For more information or to subscribe to Climate Now content, visit climatenow.com , Facebook @weareclimatenow , Instagram @weareclimatenow , or Twitter @weareclimatenow . Podcasts are available on Apple , Spotify , Google , or Audible . View a video introduction to Climate Now, supported by the Livermore Lab Foundation, on YouTube .



About the Livermore Lab Foundation and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Founded in 2016, the Livermore Lab Foundation is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing fundamental science and research initiatives, STEM programs and fellowships at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.



Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory , founded in 1952, provides solutions to our nation's most important national security challenges through innovative science, engineering and technology. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is managed by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

