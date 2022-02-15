Commercial Real Estate Leaders Make Predictions for the Future of Decarbonization in 2022 <span class="legendSpanClass">Cortex Sustainability Intelligence has released a report detailing the anticipated future of CRE sustainability in 2022</span>

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex Sustainability Intelligence has released its official report detailing four pressing predictions for sustainability in commercial real estate in 2022.

The decarbonization experts behind the platform—currently utilized by industry leaders such as Empire State Realty Trust, Savanna, JLL, Rockpoint Group, and more to decarbonize their office buildings—developed the report with the goal of informing commercial real estate leaders across the U.S. of what's to come in the ever-evolving world of sustainability.

"Buildings are currently responsible for more CO2 emissions than the auto industry – and that is drastically shifting the way the CRE industry thinks about and tackles the challenge of decarbonization," said Bryan Bennett, founder and CEO of Cortex. "At Cortex, our goal is to make that challenge easier, faster, and most cost-effective to manage."

CRE Leaders Weigh In on the Industry's Fast-Changing Sustainability Climate

As a part of Cortex's goal in making the challenge of decarbonizing office buildings a more manageable feat to conquer, they enlisted the expertise of industry leaders.

In summarizing the state of CRE sustainability, Bill Landis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Raith Capital Partners , says, "The regulatory climate of private equity real estate is changing at a brisk pace, which includes balancing an increasingly complex ESG landscape. It is important more than ever that firms keep pace with this shifting ESG landscape to ensure they remain compliant and sustainable."

Readers can also anticipate insight offered by industry leaders from Savanna, Vanbarton Group, Kastle Systems, CREtech Climate, and more in this report.

How to Download the "4 CRE Sustainability Predictions for 2022" Report

To download your own copy of Cortex's report detailing "4 CRE Sustainability Predictions for 2022," please visit: https://get.cortexintel.com/report-4-cre-sustainability-predictions-for-2022/

About Cortex Sustainability Intelligence:

Cortex Sustainability Intelligence provides the fastest and lowest-cost path towards the decarbonization of large office buildings. The machine learning platform enables CRE professionals to more easily meet sustainability goals while reducing operating expenses and increasing asset value without the need to invest in new, costly equipment or hardware. To learn more about Cortex or to get a custom decarbonization plan for your portfolio, please visit: www.cortexintel.com

