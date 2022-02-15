Kastle Systems announces expansion into Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle Systems, a leader in property technology and the nation's largest managed security provider, today announced its expansion into the Nashville metro area. The Kastle brand represents decades of experience creating and deploying advanced technology for the commercial and multifamily real estate industries. Their innovations in access control, video surveillance, and visitor management heighten the operational performance and enhance the user experience of modern buildings and spaces nationwide. Kastle offers refined workplace solutions to Nashville's growing healthcare, education and tech industries as well as the greater business community.

"We're excited to bring our dynamic technology to Nashville's rich and burgeoning business environment, from healthcare to tech. As companies seek to reconfigure their office spaces and access systems to enable the dynamic hybrid workplaces that businesses and workers demand, Kastle is applying our open system architecture to help make it happen. We are integrating data from occupant access activity and building system operations to enable building operators and office administrators to effectively manage the workspace of the future," said Haniel Lynn, Kastle CEO.

Kastle's state-of-the-art technology platform allows businesses and building operators to implement seamless access and video integration with other critical building operations. This includes mobile access credentials that synch with building management systems, elevators and turnstiles, visitor management, tenant experience applications, parking administration, cloud-based video surveillance and more.

"We're thrilled to announce this expansion into Nashville. At Kastle, we pride ourselves on the work we do to secure some of the most iconic buildings in America. Nashville is no exception. We look forward to establishing deep roots to help protect the Music City skyline for years to come." said Andrea Kuhn, Kastle General Manager – Midwestern Region .

Kastle continues to keep the health and safety of office workers returning to their workplaces a top priority. Recently, Kastle partnered with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to integrate the company's state-of-the-art Health Pass technology with Kastle's innovative Access Control. This offering provides a simple solution to help employers readily navigate any changing policies and standards for workplace vaccination and testing as they continue to evolve.

Throughout the pandemic, Kastle has garnered recognition for its Back to Work Barometer, a weekly snapshot of office occupancy rates in 10 major cities across the U.S. As the go-to source for media covering workers commuting to the office and an instructive tool for business leaders setting return to office plans, the Barometer has become an integral data source nationally and for the local markets it highlights.

Kastle Systems has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced technology solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on Silicon Review's 2021 Five Best Security Companies to Watch list.

