Katten's David Crichlow and Leslie Minier Named Among Savoy's Most Influential Black Lawyers

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Commercial Litigation national practice chair David A. Crichlow and Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier are included on Savoy magazine's 2022 list of Most Influential Black Lawyers in recognition of their distinguished legal careers and outstanding commitment to their communities.

Katten's Chief Diversity Partner Leslie Minier and Commercial Litigation practice chair David Crichlow were named among Savoy's Most Influential Black Lawyers. (PRNewswire)

"David and Leslie are quite deserving of this important distinction. They are incredibly dedicated partners whose experience and insight we prize and whose deep commitment to the many programs Katten offers to assist in attorney growth is invaluable," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "We are proud to count them among members of our team who have achieved exceptional professional success and remain invested in mentoring, focusing on young diverse attorneys to help them gain the skills and confidence needed to excel in their careers."

As Katten's first Chief Diversity Partner, Minier, who also is a practicing Corporate partner based in Chicago, as well as founder and member of the firm's Diversity Committee, consults with firm management on diversity, equity and inclusion goals as well as strategies and leverages external relationships in the legal community and with clients to advance diversity. She has a strong commitment to public service and has held leadership positions with several organizations including National Association of Women Lawyers, Chicago Committee on Minorities in Large Law Firms, Chicago United, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois, Chicago Bar Association's Alliance for Women, and the Joffrey Ballet.

Minier has been recognized previously by Savoy as one of the Most Influential Black Lawyers and Most Influential Women in Corporate America, as well as by Crain's Chicago Business as one of its Notable Women in Law and Notable Minorities in Accounting, Consulting and Law.

Crichlow, a member of Katten's Executive Committee and Board of Directors, supervises more than 40 Commercial Litigation practice members in the United States and London and serves as lead trial counsel on high-stakes commercial, class-action and bankruptcy litigation. He served as managing partner of the New York office at his previous law firm and currently serves on the board of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Board of Advisors for the Legal Aid Society in New York.

He has been recognized as a National Law Journal Litigation Trailblazer, New York Law Journal Distinguished Leader and among the Crain's New York Business list of Notable Black Leaders and Executives.

The Most Influential Black Lawyers list published in Savoy's winter edition names attorneys who are considered elite influencers and achievers among today's corporate and private practice leaders in the legal community.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

Contact:

Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

jackie.heard@katten.com



Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman

+1.312.577.8371

leonor.vivanco-prengaman@katten.com

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Katten