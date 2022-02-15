Laurel Hill Continues to Grow with the Addition of Two Specialists to the Canadian team

CALGARY, AB, TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Laurel Hill Advisory Group is very pleased to announce Curtis Tokarchuk as Senior Account Manager, Operations, and Shivank Goel as Associate Governance Advisory, both based in Toronto. As North America's leading independent, cross-border shareholder communications and advisory firm, Curtis and Shivank will add their expertise to the industry's most experienced, multidisciplinary and collaborative team. Their skills and experience further reinforces our ability to develop and maintain market-leading governance, compensation review, shareholder engagement, and activism preparedness.

Curtis Tokarchuk joins our client-facing operations unit and will be responsible for leading, coordinating and driving the successful execution of client mandates. Curtis has over nine years of progressive industry experience at a competitor, including leadership positions providing clients with advice and execution related to annual meetings, M&A transactions, activist engagements, and proxy contests. Curtis graduated from Laurentian University with a Bachelor of Commerce.

Shivank Goel joins our governance unit and will support client needs related to corporate governance and executive compensation research and advice. Shivank has three years of experience at a governance and compensation firm performing industry analysis and financial research and providing advice to boards and senior management teams on corporate governance, executive compensation, regulatory compliance, board effectiveness, and risk mitigation matters. Shivank graduated from University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce and is also a CFA Level II candidate.

"The addition of Curtis and Shivank builds on our industry-leading shareholder communications and advisory expertise. Our ability to attract and retain key talent, such as Curtis and Shivank, is a testament to the organizations' culture, growth and track record of results," notes Laurel Hill's President, David Salmon. "As we mark our 15th year of business in 2022, I am very proud of our deep, stable and seasoned team of capital markets professionals and how our people consistently deliver great advice, service and results for our clients."

Curtis Tokarchuk notes, "The opportunity to join a leader like Laurel Hill and to be part of such a strong and collaborative team is exciting. I look forward to this next step in my career."

"Laurel Hill's impressive roster of annual meeting, governance and compensation clients gives me the chance to be part of a leading team that is on the front lines of ESG matters," adds Shivank Goel.

About Laurel Hill

Laurel Hill Advisory Group is North America's leading independent, cross-border shareholder communications and advisory firm. We provide industry-leading governance advisory, compensation advisory, strategic advisory, proxy solicitation, information agent, depositary, escrow, and asset recovery services. Our customized solutions, delivered by the industry's most experienced, multidisciplinary and collaborative team, help our clients develop and maintain market-leading governance, shareholder engagement, and activism preparedness. We are regularly engaged on the most high-profile, complex, and contentious governance, M&A, and activism situations. Our cross-border operations allow us to effectively reach shareholders regardless of their location – Canada, U.S. and globally. We deliver results.

