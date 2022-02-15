Michael Hyatt & Company Changing Name to Full Focus

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance-coaching firm Michael Hyatt & Company has rebranded and updated its name to Full Focus, effective today. Founded in 2011 by Michael Hyatt, the company is a leader in performance coaching for leaders, corporate training, and productivity tools, including the bestselling Full Focus Planner.

Michael Hyatt & Company is now Full Focus (PRNewswire)

Highly respected in the business community and a USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times bestselling author, Michael Hyatt decided that removing his name was the best long-term choice for the company.

"The company has grown beyond my name," says Michael Hyatt. "I'm proud of where we've been and excited about where we're headed. With our commitment to continuous growth, this is the natural next step to even greater company success."

Other than updated branding and a redesigned website, products and services will remain the same under Full Focus.

President and CEO Megan Hyatt Miller says of the change, "As Full Focus, we're putting a stake in the ground for the future of our company and our customers, so that decades from now, we will still be providing high-performance solutions for individuals and organizations."

About Full Focus: Full Focus is a performance-coaching company helping high-achieving leaders and their teams get the vision, alignment, and execution they need to drive extraordinary results without compromising their most important values. They provide books, courses, corporate training, and coaching to help leaders and teams achieve their most important goals. Their bestselling product, the Full Focus Planner, has sold nearly a million copies worldwide and is a leading tool for helping achievers plan their years and organize their days. Find out more at fullfocus.co.

