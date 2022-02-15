Muirwood Private Wealth Expands Team to Provide Multi-Generational Focus

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muirwood Private Wealth, an independent wealth management firm and a partner in the Sanctuary Wealth network, is expanding its advisor team with the addition of Trevor Christiansen as Wealth Management Associate. Trevor is formerly Senior Associate, Accounting and CFO Advisory at Frank, Rimerman + Co.

"We built Muirwood Private Wealth to be a firm that will stand the test of time. We're extremely pleased with how much Muirwood has grown in the two years since our launch, but we're not done yet, which is why it is so important to bring a next generation advisor onto the team," said Ed Christiansen, CPFA, Co-Founder, Muirwood Private Wealth. "We've built long-term relationships with our clients. We want to give them the peace of mind that comes along with knowing that we're planning for the future and positioning our firm to serve them and their families for many years to come. I am thrilled that my son, Trevor, has decided to be a part of this vision."

"Many of our clients are business owners, and Trevor brings a skill set and analytical focus from his accounting background that will be tremendously beneficial to that group," says Chris Kenny, CFP, Co-Founder, Muirwood Private Wealth. "We welcome Trevor because he shares our core values and is committed to acting with integrity and consistently putting clients' needs at the forefront."

Having grown up around the wealth management business, Trevor Christiansen knew he wanted to pursue a career helping people manage their financial lives. At San Diego State University, he majored in accounting with a minor in finance and interned with a team of senior vice presidents and portfolio managers at Merrill Lynch. After graduation, he joined Frank, Rimerman + Co., where he continued to develop his skills in several areas including accounting, business processes, and M&A activity while also having the opportunity to help Silicon Valley clients navigate through Series B and Series C fundraising and debt financing.

"I'm excited about the challenge of helping Muirwood continue growing. There are many unique opportunities in the industry and the firm is set up to explore these different markets and help clients to meet their individual goals," adds Trevor Christiansen, Wealth Management Associate, Muirwood Private Wealth. "I'm also excited to learn all that Ed and Chris have to teach me. I just want to be a part of this great team and add value in any way that I can to the firm and our clients."

About Muirwood Private Wealth

Muirwood Private Wealth (muirwoodpw.com) is an independent wealth management firm based in Walnut Creek, the financial center of northern California's East Bay. Led by co-founders Christopher Kenny, CFP® and Edward T. Christiansen, CPFA, the firm provides holistic financial planning and investment management to an audience of high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. Through a combination of personal attention, responsive service and clear communication around the planning process, Muirwood Private Wealth looks to provide clients with true financial peace of mind.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $19.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

