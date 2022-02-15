PMP Management Hires Jamie Gould as Orange County Division Vice President

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management company offering exceptional services across four states, announces the hiring of Jamie Gould to serve as Vice President of their Orange County, California division effective February 14, 2022.

"Jamie has extensive leadership experience and has demonstrated her ability to develop and grow a division of industry-leading professionals. With over 15 years of direct industry experience in the Orange County market, Jamie has earned a stellar reputation and shares our passion for delivering truly extraordinary service, which made her a natural fit for PMP and our unique culture," said PMP President and CEO Brad Watson.

Gould brings more than a decade and a half of leadership and expertise within the common interest development industry to her new role at PMP. She has a proven track record of developing team members and helping association clients realize their potential and meet their goals. Her strong background working with builders and developers and helping to build strong communities from inception position her to be the ideal leader to guide PMP's growing Orange County division.

"I am honored to have been selected as PMP's Division Vice President of Orange County," said Jamie Gould. "PMP's reputation as a lifestyle-centric management firm, coupled with their unparalleled company culture and remarkable growth align with my professional goals. I am excited to join their dynamic leadership team and build on the success of their Orange County division."

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. Over the past 13 years, PMP has grown to nine divisions in four States, employing nearly 250 full-time employees while staying true to their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client-first, boutique-style fashion. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients range in size and type from 2,300-unit single-family home master-planned communities to full-service high-rise condominium associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

