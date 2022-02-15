Resorts Digital Gaming, LLC set to sign deal that will allow an exciting sports betting brand, new to the USA, to operate under its license in NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts Digital Gaming, LLC (RDG) is announcing that it is in advanced discussions with a major global sports betting company that will allow it to operate under the RDG online sports betting license in New Jersey. RDG is expecting that the deal will be signed imminently, and the brand will join Fox Bet and DraftKings as skins under the RDG online sports betting license. The launch of the new brand will be subject to approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

As a result of the pending deal, RDG will no longer be offering sports betting on the www.resortcasino.com website. All existing unsettled bets will stand, and sports betting customers will be able to withdraw funds at any time and continue to play on Resort's market-leading array of online slots, table games and live dealer product.

"I can't wait to announce this exciting deal once it is finalized – it really will give RDG the most diverse stable of sports betting brands in the NJ market," said Ed Andrewes, CEO of RDG. "This will also free up our third sports betting skin, allowing us to focus all our energy on our core casino customers," said Andrewes.

ABOUT RESORTS DIGITAL GAMING

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC is the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, an Atlantic City favorite offering world-class casino action and sports betting in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and Resorts Digital Gaming has continued the revolution by offering the most comprehensive online casino in New Jersey. Boasting hundreds of online slots and table games, live dealer games and virtual sports —all through an integrated single sign-on—Resorts Digital Gaming continues to raise the benchmark for iGaming in New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Ed Andrewes

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC.

office: (609) 437-4309

email: eandrewes@resortsac.com

