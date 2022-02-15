Valkyrie Investments tops $1 billion in assets under management

The firm hits this milestone after launching several products over the past year including multiple exchange traded funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Investments , a leading investment manager focused on digital assets, is excited to announce that it has now topped $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Valkyrie Investments is the parent company of exchange traded fund (ETF) sponsor Valkyrie Funds , and Valkyrie Digital Assets , which focuses on institutional and accredited investors. This milestone was reached as a result of the firm growing AUM more than 95 percent in the past 12 months even as the broader markets entered into correction.

"The past year has seen soaring demand for exposure to digital assets from a wide variety of investors and market participants," said CEO Leah Wald. "From individuals seeking ETFs to family offices, pensions, and endowments eagerly allocating to hedge funds and trusts, our industry has a firm footing on which to continue growing through the remainder of this year and beyond."

Launched in 2021, Valkyrie Funds is the only asset manager to have three Bitcoin-adjacent ETFs trading on Nasdaq:

The Valkyrie Funds family of ETFs offers unique strategies to those seeking to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin within the ease of an ETF structure. BTF offers exposure to an actively managed basket of CME Bitcoin Futures; VBB offers exposure to publicly traded firms who hold Bitcoin in the corporate treasuries or transact in the largest digital asset; WGMI offers exposure to Bitcoin miners who are using green energy to power the bulk of their operations.

"The response to our ETF offerings has been overwhelming and welcome," said Valkyrie Chief Investment Officer Steven McClurg. "We are of course working on bringing more products to market, based entirely on feedback and demand from RIAs, family offices and others, and are excited for the year ahead."

Also launched in 2021, Valkyrie Digital Assets oversees several innovative products offered to accredited investors including:

To learn more about Valkyrie Investments and digital assets, visit www.valkyrieinvest.com

About Valkyrie Investments

Valkyrie Investments Inc. ("Valkyrie Investments") is a leading financial services firm with a focus on digital assets. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie's team combines deep technical expertise in this emerging asset class with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of market participants. The firm is led by financial industry veterans with decades of experience across firms including Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.

Investing involves risks. The loss of principal is possible. The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The fund may not be suitable for all investors. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at https://valkyrie-funds.com/. Read it carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Any applicable brokerage fees and commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in publicly traded companies. The Fund does not invest directly in or hold bitcoin. The price of these companies should be expected to differ from the current price of bitcoin. As a result, the performance of the Fund should be expected to differ from the performance of the spot price of bitcoin.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. VLK200

This is a new ETF with limited operating history.

Bitcoin is a relatively new asset class that is subject to unique and substantial risks and, historically, has been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment.

The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Market Risk

The price of bitcoin has historically been highly volatile. The value of the Fund's investments in companies that invest in bitcoin futures and are involved in the crypto asset ecosystem – and therefore the value of an investment in the Fund – could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.

