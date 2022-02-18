Nectar Bath Treats introduces NEW Sweet Dreams Collection for better sleep

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Bath Treats is making sleep-care a primary part of self-care with their new Sweet Dreams Collection of bath and body treats. The new bath bombs, body scrubs, body butters, and pillow mists are handmade in Las Vegas, Nevada with simple and effective plant-based ingredients and relaxing scents to engage in a soothing self-care routine to help you unwind before your head even hits the pillow.

The Sweet Dreams sleep collection, handmade by Nectar Bath Treats (PRNewswire)

According to the CDC, about 70 million Americans suffer from sleep issues. We all need quality rest, and it seems more challenging to get the sleep we need to be our best. Great sleep is more than just a treat, it's a necessity!

The Sweet Dreams collection is crafted thoughtfully with botanicals like lavender and chamomile to promote rest and relaxation. Lavender has been shown to calm the nervous system while chamomile prompts drowsiness and tranquility. Great sleep helps you consolidate memories, process emotions, and interpret daily life more effectively.

The collection includes eight products that can be paired in different ways for the most relaxing routine. Nectar encourages carving out quiet time to connect with your body and mind while engaging in the sensory experience of using the new bath treats. The brand is providing added value through meditation and mindful movement guides led by certified kundalini life coach, Rebecca of Be Naturally Fit.

The Sweet Dreams collection is available online at NectarUSA.com, or available to shop in-store at any of Nectar Bath Treats' ten international relation locations. It retails between $8 and $35 and is also available in premium, gifting-ready sets. Visit Nectar in person in Las Vegas, Nevada, Southern California, or abroad in Poland. In 2022, Nectar Bath Treats is opening additional stores in Minnesota, Florida, Hawaii, and the United Arab Emirates.

ABOUT NECTAR BATH TREATS:

Nectar Bath Treats is an online and retail destination for joyful self-care and unique bath and body confections. Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Taicher, Nectar is committed to using simple, plant-based ingredients that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Nectar aims to inspire positivity and happiness from hand-crafted and hand-painted bath and body treats that care for you and your family, to ingredients and processes that care for the planet, and business practices and environments that show employees respect and appreciation. Visit Nectar at one of their retail locations, or online at www.nectarusa.com.

Contact: Macie Rae Brady, Nectar Bath Treats, macie@nectarusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nectar Bath Treats