Risland Homes Model Homes Grand Opening at Mantua Point in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantua, a new 3,000-acre master-planned community in Van Alstyne, Texas, is proud to announce the opening of two model homes from renowned builder Risland Homes. The Risland Homes model homes grand opening will give prospective home buyers their first look at model homes from one of the region's leading home builders.

1612 Swan Street, Van Alstyne, TX 75495 (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to announce that Risland Homes has opened two very distinctive new model homes in Mantua," said Michael Hanschen, Risland's VP of Development. "For new home shoppers in the DFW area, these beautiful, up-to-date, thoughtfully designed new homes should be a welcome addition to the region's selection of housing options."

Prospective buyers can view a luxurious flagship model, located at 1612 Swan St. in Mantua Point in Van Alstyne, and a slightly-smaller red ribbon model at 1608 Swan St. Both come with Samsung appliances throughout and detached two-car garages. The model at 1612 Swan St. is over 2,500 square feet and boasts four bedrooms, three baths, covered patio, game room, family room, and more. The model at 1608 Swan St is only slightly smaller at just over 2,000 square feet and offers plenty of space for a growing family, including a game room, patio, walk-in closets, and the kinds of gorgeous finishes that customers have come to expect from Risland Homes.

Beyond simply touring these new model homes, prospective home shoppers can also learn about the many amenities to be offered at the new community, including a resort-style pool and splash zone, hike and bike trails, parks and playgrounds, and the Veranda Community Center and Trail House Welcome Center, which is being designed to introduce both prospective and established residents to the neighborhood.

"Mantua has quickly established itself as a premier Master Planned Community in North Texas," Hanschen said. "A straight shot up Highway 75 from Dallas, Mantua Point offers numerous amenities, housing types to accommodate all, and a growing vibrant community."

About Mantua

Mantua is a new, yet historic community for families seeking gorgeous new homes and an enriched lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty. It's a place where families can connect with neighbors and enjoy a remote, small-town setting in Van Alstyne, Anna, and McKinney, TX, just a short drive north of Dallas. Schedule your tour today!

More Information

Additional information about Mantua and Risland Homes can be found at the www.mantuantx.com website or through the media contact information.

