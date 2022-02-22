TELECOM VISIONARY & ADVISOR ARUN SARIN JOINS TECHSEE BOARD OF ADVISORS

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the leader in intelligent visual assistance, today announced the addition of Arun Sarin to its board of advisors. Sarin, formerly Vodafone Group's CEO and currently serving on the board of directors at Accenture and Charles Schwab, will help TechSee further solidify its market leadership and value across the enterprise as the company continues to grow rapidly. Sarin is also currently chairing conversational AI company Cerence, experience that gels nicely given TechSee's recent launch Customer Engagement Automation platform Eve Cortex, which is driven by proprietary Computer Vision AI.

TechSee has enjoyed hyper growth since its founding in 2015 and is backed by key venture firms including Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, and Telus Ventures. TechSee is bringing the essential value of visual customer assistance to enterprises that continue to evolve their service and support models. This has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic; enterprises were forced to adapt quickly to contactless service, rising costs, declining ARPU, increased product returns, and labor shortages. Cortex has proven to be a critical enabler for enterprises in scaling their customer and field operations while transforming CX into effortless DIY, significantly reducing operational costs and increasing revenues. TechSee's solutions have been implemented across many industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, insurance, and property management sectors where there is a high volume of customer inquiries and field service work.

"TechSee isn't selling software to the enterprise. It's selling an opportunity to usher in the future, one that consumers have already shown a strong affinity for," said Sarin. "With the power of visual assistance, agents can actually see what the customer sees on the other end of the line and solve problems quickly and efficiently. Anyone who has ever tried to chat, text, or email their way through a support issue knows exactly how desperately this is needed in the market."

TechSee solutions are used by leading brands such as Verizon, Vodafone, Achmea, Costa, and ABB to improve their customer experience and service quality, while significantly reducing operational costs.

TechSee Live - Already utilized by over 100,000 contact center agents and field workers processing millions of collaboration sessions every month, TechSee Live offers instant visual assistance between companies and their customers as well as collaboration between its field workers. Simply point a smartphone or tablet camera at a troublesome device and agents can see and diagnose issues in real time while using augmented reality (AR) annotations to provide instructions directly on the customer's screen.

EVE Cortex – TechSee's DIY automation platform allows business users to automate their customer-facing business processes and product experiences using a low code environment to generate computer vision AI models – in hours rather than the months it currently takes with other solutions.

EVE Virtual Assistant - Utilizing pre-built computer vision models for networking, security, and smart home devices, Eve helps consumers with unboxing and troubleshooting their devices while assisting agents with determining the best resolution to issues. EVE can automatically recognize devices, makes, models, components, cables, LEDs, circuitry, and more - and use this to diagnose potential problems and suggest the necessary actions for resolution.

"This is the future of the customer experience," said Eitan Cohen, TechSee CEO. "Humans are visual creatures. Everything we do, the way we learn, the way we interact with one another, is visual. This is how we prefer to communicate, and this is why the enterprise must adapt, for their employees' and customers' sake"

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with over 20 years of experience in customer experience, video and mobile technologies, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me .

