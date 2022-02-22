VlogBox Selects Publica to Power CTV Header-Bidding Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VlogBox, a CTV channel development, content distribution, and monetization platform that brings together leading content creators, has partnered with Publica, a leading connected TV (CTV) ad server. Publica now powers header bidding, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), and ad-break decisioning for VlogBox along with some of the biggest streaming publishers and smart TV manufacturers in the world.

With Publica's advanced ad-break decisioning technology for CTV, VlogBox has gained greater control of ad breaks and implemented a global header bidding strategy. VlogBox can now run a unified auction of direct and programmatic demand, connecting them to over 30 of the world's leading supply-side platforms (SSPs) via Publica's OpenRTB integration. By increasing demand competition, VlogBox aims to grow advertising revenues and maximize revenue per second in each of its ad breaks.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at VlogBox and maximize their CTV ad revenues. Leveraging Publica's unified auction, VlogBox can increase demand, provide programmatic advertisers with better access to inventory, and improve the viewing experience for consumers," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica.

VlogBox is a global media house with over 1,000 CTV apps on top streaming platforms and a fully-fledged marketing ecosystem for CTV publishers. The platform provides incremental reach, giving access to quality CTV inventory with cross-generational demographics, focusing on the UK and US markets.

"Content monetization in the CTV industry is evolving rapidly, and in this technology race we're singling out key opportunities for publishers to maximize revenue. Working with Publica gives us access to new demand we couldn't reach before, thanks to its unified auctions and advanced ad serving capabilities that are already delivering strong results," said Nick Platonenko, CEO, VlogBox.

About VlogBox

VlogBox is a global video content distribution and monetization company with over 1,000 apps under its roof. The company aims to deliver precisely targeted video ads to OTT/CTV audiences and bring high monetization yields to content creators. VlogBox covers the hosting, encoding, and streaming of video content as well as custom app development and efficient ad monetization. https://vlogbox.com/

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) Ad Server and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 4 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

