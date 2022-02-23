Hekka Fashion Stands Out with its Street Style Collection at NYFW 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's New York Fashion Week highlighted many new up and coming brands with collections that are readily available and easily approachable including Singaporean fashion brand Hekka.

For its first live show, the Asia-Pacific shopping platform brought to the stage a new fast-fashion, trend-setting partnership with its partner brand, Uplive, which is a live social platform launched by Asia Innovations Group (AIG). Celebrity guests like the Canadian-South African model Maye Musk, Arci Muñoz, Jacquees, Michael Coveto, Daniela Buenrostro, Charlize Chiu, and other creators saw firsthand a light collection that celebrates comfort, elegance, and femininity in all its forms, shapes, and styles.

"I support in diversity in all its forms, and love to see that diversity displayed in fashion. The Hekka collection was a great example of showcasing unique talents, and I was pleased to support this important event," said Maye Musk.

Hekka's vision is to bring more approachable styles to people around the world, leveraging a network of creators, supply chains, and new technology. Hekka is both a brand and a shopping platform, and it embraces inclusivity and accessibility by combining unique designs with the latest trends and great price tags. This unique combination offers affordability paired with high-end comfort. To view the latest trends directly from New York's Moonlight Studios, access Hekka's platform now here).

Images from the NYFW 2022

Hekka x Uplive NYFW Live Show - Front Row (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UPLIVE) (PRNewswire)

Originally from Singapore, Hekka is a customer-centric online shopping platform that is on the way to lead the consumer electronics and the real-time fashion industry due to its capability to create an immersive and seamless experience for users through social networks, high-end technology and emerging trends. Launched by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), a leading live social company with 520 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners across Europe, US and India. Hekka's mission is to make the cross-border online marketplace a socially and environmentally friendly space that truly makes a difference in reframing the future of its industry. For more information, visit hekka.com/pages/about-us and follow @hekka.official on instagram.

