The Asia Group Expands ASEAN Presence

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Group (TAG) is excited to announce the next step in its "Asia Expansion Initiative" – the formal launch of a Vietnam office along with a set of strategic partnerships with leading business consultancy firms in key Southeast Asian markets. These investments underscore TAG's commitment to helping its clients seize new opportunities in markets throughout Southeast Asia, by integrating local knowledge and connectivity to forge industry-leading consulting capabilities.

The Asia Group (PRNewswire)

Led by TAG's CEO and Co-Founder Nirav Patel, Vietnam Country Director Hung Manh Nguyen, Vice President John Lichtefeld, and Associate Tra Hoang, with support from Senior Advisor and former Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Pham Quang Vinh, TAG's Vietnam practice has grown rapidly and led to client success across multiple sectors. Located in central Hoan Kiem District, TAG's Hanoi office provides clients with a platform to engage both the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnamese business community to manage regulatory challenges, develop joint venture partnerships, and advance core business objectives.

Building on the success of its flagship office in Hanoi, TAG is also excited to announce strategic partnerships with information and communication technology firm Optel in the Philippines, led by Donald Felbaum, and media and public relations firm Black Dot in Singapore, led by Nicholas Fang. TAG's strategic partnerships complement its industry-leading team in Washington, DC, and growing service network in Southeast Asia, which includes TAG's Senior Advisor in Indonesia, former Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Dino Patti Djalal.

"Both Don and Nick bring a wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership of complex initiatives," said TAG CEO and Co-Founder Nirav Patel. "We are excited by our continued expansion in Southeast Asia and look forward to working with Optel and Black Dot to support our clients to execute market entry, sales, and dispute resolution efforts across ASEAN's dynamic markets."

TAG recognizes that Asia is not a part-time market and continues to place a premium on hiring world-class talent and forging partnerships for its clients in Southeast Asia and across the Indo-Pacific. Over the coming weeks, TAG will announce and continue to pursue additional hires, partnerships, and offices as part of its Asia Expansion Initiative.

The Asia Group is the premier strategic advisory firm to the world's leading companies seeking to excel across the Indo-Pacific. With a team of dynamic and experienced professionals – from consultants and former senior government officials to lawyers and investment bankers – The Asia Group supports companies with end-to-end integrated strategies for market entry and expansion. To learn more about The Asia Group, please visit www.theasiagroup.com or reach out at media@theasiagroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Asia Group