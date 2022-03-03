Emma reports record sales and accelerates international growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma – The Sleep Company continues its ascending journey in its eighth fiscal year: with a growth rate of 59 per cent, the sleep brand turned over EUR 645 million (USD 731 million) in 2021 compared to EUR 405 million (USD 494.7 million) in 2020. The company thereby outruns US competition for the first time. 2021 has been Emma's fourth full financial year growing profitably from cash flow. The company's expansion of business in growth markets Asia and South America was an important milestone on Emma's journey to become the worldwide leading sleep brand.

Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller, founders and CEOs of Emma – The Sleep Company (LTR). Photographer: Moritz Reich. Copyright: Emma Sleep GmbH 2021 (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to have closed another year with a high double-digit growth, overpassing our international competitors. Becoming the world's leading D2C sleep brand involves more than just high revenues: We have been improving people's sleep and lives around the globe and will continue to do so. We aim to make good sleep accessible to everyone," said Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, co-founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company.

Expansion strategy and omnichannel approach

With more than 30 active markets, Emma is the most international D2C sleep brand. Having expanded to 18 countries since 2019, Emma prioritized growing its market share in its active markets in 2021, resulting in increased brand awareness in different countries, reaching up to 62 per cent.[1] In 2021, Emma products continued to be awarded by reputable test institutes such as Stiftung Warentest (Germany), Which? (UK) and Consumentenbond (Netherlands), adding to a total of more than 75 product awards won.

Emma's omnichannel strategy has been one of the key growth levers in 2021. The approach is about offering sleep products across different channels to meet the customer's needs both online and in retail stores. In 2021, Emma strengthened its team of more than 850 "Emmies" with international management key hires in the retail team. In addition, it launched its retail-specific product assortment "Emma Select" and established a pan-European partnership with the interior giant JYSK, meaning Emma now collaborates with more than 200 different retail partners worldwide and is present at more than 3,500 physical touchpoints.

Sustainable sleep revolution in 2022

The year 2022 kicked-off with yet another milestone in Emma's omnichannel strategy as the first worldwide flagship store in Shanghai opened its doors to customers in January. Omnichannel will remain one of the top priorities in 2022. The company is aiming to strengthen both retail and marketplaces teams for a holistic omnichannel approach. The recently opened office in Mexico City will be Emma's anchor to drive expansion in Latin America as well as in the US.

Another goal for 2022 will be strengthening the product team and bringing to market new sleep innovations. "Good sleep is fundamental to our health and we believe that science and innovative sleep products can contribute much more to improving sleep quality. Our ambition is to awaken people's full potential and help them become the best version of themselves. Following our customer-centric business approach, we will continue to foster the R & D-competence in-house," said Manuel Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company. Furthermore, the sustainability of the sleep industry is something Emma has put on the agenda for the years to come: "We will invest into a sustainability strategy – not only on a product level, but as a company. As this remains one of the key challenges in our industry, we have the ambition to be forerunner in this field as well to usher the next revolution within the sleep industry," continued Mueller. To drive this ambition, the company is currently building up a dedicated sustainability team.

Photo Caption: Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller, founders and CEOs of

Emma – The Sleep Company (LTR). Photographer: Moritz Reich. Copyright: Emma Sleep GmbH 2021

About Emma – The Sleep Company (Emma Sleep GmbH):

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 645 million (USD 731 million) in 2021, a growth rate of 59 per cent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 850+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma- The Sleep Company, please visit

team.emma-sleep.com/press

https://www.team.emma-sleep.com

Press Contact

Philipp Krueger

HOSCHKE & CONSORTEN Public Relations GmbH

Phone: +49 40 36 90 50-35

E-mail: p.krueger@hoschke.de



Katharina Staiger

Phone: +49 176 61 30 41 47

E-mail: Katharina.staiger@emma-sleep.com

[1] Representative survey (n=1000) conducted by Emma – The Sleep Company together with a market research institute, conducted in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758954/Emma_The_Sleep_Company.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758955/Emma_The_Sleep_Company_Logo.jpg

Emma The Sleep Company Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company