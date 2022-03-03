Gogo Announces Record Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results, Provides 2022 Guidance and Updates Long-Term Targets

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $92.3 million, up 19% Year-over-Year, Net Income from Continuing Operations of $209.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39.6 million

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $92.3 million, up 19% Year-over-Year, Net Income from Continuing Operations of $209.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39.6 million

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 Highlights

Record total revenue of $92.3 million increased 19% compared to Q4 2020 and 6% compared to Q3 2021, fueled by strong growth in both service and equipment revenue.

Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 6,400, an increase of 11% compared to Q4 2020 and 4% compared to Q3 2021.

Average Monthly Revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,301 increased 8% compared to Q4 2020 and 1% compared to Q3 2021.

Net income from continuing operations increased to $209.1 million from a net loss from continuing operations of ($16.1) million in Q4 2020, primarily due to an income tax benefit of $187.7 million in the current period as well as lower interest costs and higher operating income compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $39.6 million increased 105% compared to Q4 2020 and decreased 3% compared to Q3 2021, with the sequential decrease due primarily to a credit for regulatory surcharges recognized in the prior quarter and higher expenses as anticipated.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $30.3 million in Q4 2021 compared to cash used by operating activities from continuing operations of ($15.8) million in the prior year period.

In Q4 2021, key Gogo flight data metrics increased to levels above those seen before the pandemic:

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record total revenue of $335.7 million increased 24% compared to 2020.

ARPU of $3,238 increased 10% compared to 2020.

Net income from continuing operations increased to $156.6 million from a net loss from continuing operations of ($48.6) million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $151.0 million increased 54% compared to 2020

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased to $66.7 million in 2021 compared to $4.5 million in 2020. Free Cash Flow(1) improved to $58.0 million in 2021 versus ($4.5) million in 2020.

"Demand for connectivity in business aviation, combined with the excellent performance of our AVANCE platform, are driving record sales of equipment and high-margin service plans for Gogo," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Gogo. "We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in the second half of 2022 which we expect to further accelerate our growth."

"Record 2021 results and a positive 2022 outlook set the stage for significant Free Cash Flow growth in 2023 following the deployment of Gogo 5G," said Barry Rowan, Gogo's Executive Vice President and CFO. "Our operating performance and continued de-leveraging create the flexibility for strategic investments to further enhance our growth and return of capital to shareholders over time."

2022 Financial Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for 2022. This guidance is derived from the Company's baseline budget and includes planned investments in Gogo 5G but does not include potential strategic investments currently under consideration (including a global broadband initiative).

Total revenue in the range of $380 million to $395 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the range of $150 million to $160 million , reflecting a planned increase in Gogo 5G investment

Free Cash Flow(1) of $25 million to $45 million , including cash interest payments of approximately $36 million and capital expenditures of approximately $65 million , with approximately $50 million of the capital expenditures tied to Gogo 5G

Updated Long-Term Financial Targets

Based on the Company's recent update of its baseline long-term model, which includes 5G investments but does not include potential strategic investments currently under consideration (including a global broadband initiative), the Company is updating its baseline long-term targets as follows:

Revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% from 2021 through 2026 (versus prior target of approximately 15% from 2020 to 2025)

Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) approaching 50% in 2026, up from the low 40%'s in 2022 and 2023 (versus prior target of reaching 45% in 2025)

Free Cash Flow(1) of approximately $125 million in 2023 following the deployment of the Gogo 5G network in 2022 (no change from prior target), increasing to over $200 million beginning in 2025 (versus prior target of approximately $200 million in 2025)



Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, in the supplemental tables below, and we refer to Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our discussion of long-term baseline targets above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2026 and Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2023 and 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to attract and retain customers and generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and entertainment services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our ability to compete effectively with other current or future providers of in-flight connectivity services and other products and services that we offer, including on the basis of price and performance; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to combat it; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our reliance on third parties for equipment and services; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G; a revocation of, or reduction in, our right to use licensed spectrum, the availability of other air-to-ground spectrum to a competitor or the repurposing by a competitor of other spectrum for air-to-ground use; our use of open source software and licenses; the availability of additional ATG spectrum in the United States or internationally; the effects of service interruptions or delays, technology failures and equipment failures or malfunctions arising from defects or errors in our software or defects in or damage to our equipment; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; the impact of government regulation of the internet; our possession and use of personal information; the extent of expenses or liabilities resulting from litigation; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our substantial indebtedness, limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; the utilization of our tax losses; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2021, Gogo reported 2,504 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,400 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,567 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



For the Years

Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:























Service revenue

$ 69,257



$ 56,904



$ 259,583



$ 211,987

Equipment revenue



23,043





20,730





76,133





57,731

Total revenue



92,300





77,634





335,716





269,718



























Operating expenses:























Cost of service revenue (exclusive of items shown below)



13,846





12,264





56,103





45,073

Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of items shown below)



14,510





15,263





46,092





39,299

Engineering, design and development



6,882





7,862





24,874





25,227

Sales and marketing



6,892





4,411





20,985





15,135

General and administrative



14,185





18,089





51,554





54,467

Depreciation and amortization



3,658





4,049





15,482





14,166

Total operating expenses



59,973





61,938





215,090





193,367

Operating income



32,327





15,696





120,626





76,351



























Other (income) expense:























Interest income



(46)





(33)





(191)





(722)

Interest expense



10,895





32,192





67,472





125,787

Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes



—





—





83,961





—

Other (income) expense



14





(21)





25





(9)

Total other expense



10,863





32,138





151,267





125,056



























Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



21,464





(16,442)





(30,641)





(48,705)

Income tax provision (benefit)



(187,673)





(362)





(187,230)





(146)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



209,137





(16,080)





156,589





(48,559)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



9,572





16,925





(3,854)





(201,477)

Net income (loss)

$ 218,709



$ 845



$ 152,735



$ (250,036)



























Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - basic:























Continuing operations

$ 1.89



$ (0.19)



$ 1.50



$ (0.59)

Discontinued operations



0.09





0.20





(0.04)





(2.45)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - basic

$ 1.98



$ 0.01



$ 1.46



$ (3.04)



























Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - diluted:























Continuing operations

$ 1.57



$ (0.19)



$ 1.28



$ (0.59)

Discontinued operations



0.03





0.20





—





(2.45)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - diluted

$ 1.60



$ 0.01



$ 1.28



$ (3.04)



























Weighted average number of shares























Basic



109,907





83,377





103,400





82,266

Diluted



134,027





83,377





127,205





82,266



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 145,913



$ 435,345

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $894 and $1,044, respectively



37,730





39,833

Inventories



33,976





28,114

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



32,295





8,934

Total current assets



249,914





512,226

Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net



63,672





63,493

Intangible assets, net



49,554





52,693

Operating lease right-of-use assets



70,989





33,690

Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $455 and $375, respectively



28,425





11,486

Deferred income taxes



185,133





—

Total non-current assets



397,773





161,362

Total assets

$ 647,687



$ 673,588

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 17,203



$ 11,013

Accrued liabilities



59,868





83,009

Deferred revenue



1,825





3,113

Current portion of long-term debt



109,620





341,000

Total current liabilities



188,516





438,135

Non-current liabilities:











Long-term debt



694,760





827,968

Non-current operating lease liabilities



77,329





38,018

Other non-current liabilities



7,236





10,581

Total non-current liabilities



779,325





876,567

Total liabilities



967,841





1,314,702

Stockholders' deficit











Common stock



11





9

Additional paid-in capital



1,258,477





1,088,590

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,789





(1,013)

Treasury stock, at cost



(128,803)





(98,857)

Accumulated deficit



(1,451,628)





(1,629,843)

Total stockholders' deficit



(320,154)





(641,114)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 647,687



$ 673,588



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





For the Years

Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Operating activities from continuing operations:











Net income (loss)

$ 156,589



$ (48,559)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



15,482





14,166

Loss on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs



141





64

Provision for expected credit losses



284





1,071

Deferred income taxes



(187,320)





(232)

Stock-based compensation expense



13,345





7,808

Amortization of deferred financing costs



4,661





5,892

Accretion and amortization of debt discount and premium



419





13,908

Losses on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes



83,961





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



1,925





1,315

Inventories



(5,862)





7,091

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(20,844)





(277)

Contract assets



(5,638)





(9,439)

Accounts payable



3,806





4,963

Accrued liabilities



14,099





4,470

Deferred revenue



(1,282)





898

Accrued interest



(8,604)





787

Other non-current assets and liabilities



1,535





587

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations



66,697





4,513

Investing activities from continuing operations:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



1,000





—

Purchases of property and equipment



(4,264)





(1,818)

Acquisition of intangible assets—capitalized software



(4,396)





(7,172)

Purchase of interest rate cap



(8,629)





—

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(16,289)





(8,990)

Financing activities from continuing operations:











Proceeds from credit facility draw



—





26,000

Repayments of amounts drawn from credit facility



—





(26,000)

Repurchase of convertible notes



—





(2,498)

Proceeds from issuance of senior secured notes



—





51,750

Redemption of senior secured notes



(1,023,146)





—

Proceeds from term loan, net of discount



721,375





—

Payments on term loan



(3,625)





—

Payment of debt issuance costs



(21,103)





—

Payments on financing leases



(145)





(546)

Stock-based compensation activity



(4,393)





(4,227)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations



(331,037)





44,479

Cash flows from discontinued operations:











Cash used in operating activities



(1,211)





(137,200)

Cash used in investing activities



(7,802)





357,393

Cash used in financing activities



—





(54)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations



(9,013)





220,139

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



40





(1,946)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(289,602)





258,195

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



435,870





177,675

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 146,268



$ 435,870

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 146,268



$ 435,870

Less: current restricted cash



25





525

Less: non-current restricted cash



330





—

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 145,913



$ 435,345

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:











Cash paid for interest

$ 71,114



$ 106,051

Cash paid for taxes



376





401

Non-cash investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment in current liabilities

$ 6,126



$ 84



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information – Key Operating Metrics





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



For the Years

Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Aircraft online (at period end)























ATG



6,400





5,778





6,400





5,778

Satellite



4,567





4,702





4,567





4,702

Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online























ATG

$ 3,301



$ 3,069



$ 3,238



$ 2,951

Satellite



254





226





250





212

Units Sold























ATG



286





275





869





667

Satellite



36





48





205





199

Average equipment revenue per unit sold (in thousands)























ATG

$ 69



$ 65



$ 71



$ 68

Satellite



63





56





54





59



ATG aircraft online. We define ATG aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving ATG service as part of the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat.

Satellite aircraft online . We define satellite aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide satellite services as of the last day of each period presented.

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online. We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation.

Average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online . We define average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online as the aggregate satellite service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of satellite aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period).

Units sold . We define units sold as the number of ATG or satellite units for which we recognized revenue during the period.

Average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue from all ATG units sold during the period, divided by the number of ATG units sold.

Average equipment revenue per satellite unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per satellite unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue earned from all satellite units sold during the period, divided by the number of satellite units sold.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information – Revenue and Cost of Revenue (in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



%

Change



For the Years

Ended December 31,



%

Change





2021



2020



2021 over

2020



2021



2020



2021 over

2020

Service revenue

$ 69,257



$ 56,904





21.7 %

$ 259,583



$ 211,987





22.5 % Equipment revenue



23,043





20,730





11.2 %



76,133





57,731





31.9 % Total revenue

$ 92,300



$ 77,634





18.9 %

$ 335,716



$ 269,718





24.5 %





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



%

Change



For the Years

Ended December 31,



%

Change





2021



2020



2021 over

2020



2021



2020



2021 over

2020

Cost of service revenue (1)

$ 13,846



$ 12,264





12.9 %

$ 56,103



$ 45,073





24.5 % Cost of equipment revenue (1)

$ 14,510



$ 15,263





(4.9) %

$ 46,092



$ 39,299





17.3 %





(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



For the Years

Ended December 31,



For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



2021

Adjusted EBITDA:





























Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP)

$ 218,709



$ 845



$ 152,735



$ (250,036)



$ 10,959

Interest expense



10,895





32,192





67,472





125,787





10,943

Interest income



(46)





(33)





(191)





(722)





(34)

Income tax provision (benefit)



(187,673)





(362)





(187,230)





(146)





131

Depreciation and amortization



3,658





4,049





15,482





14,166





4,160

EBITDA



45,543





36,691





48,268





(110,951)





26,159

Stock-based compensation expense



3,201





(475)





13,345





7,808





5,403

Loss (income) from discontinued operations



(9,572)





(16,925)





3,854





201,477





8,771

Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes



—





—





83,961





—





—

Separation costs related to CA sale



380





—





1,550





—





450

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,552



$ 19,291



$ 150,978



$ 98,334



$ 40,783

































Free Cash Flow:





























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) (1)

$ 30,342



$ (15,802)



$ 66,697



$ 4,513



$ 26,754

Consolidated capital expenditures (1)



(4,656)





(2,627)





(8,660)





(8,990)





(2,178)

Free cash flow

$ 25,686



$ (18,429)



$ 58,037



$ (4,477)



$ 24,576







(1) See unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Estimated Full-Year GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Measures (in millions, unaudited)



FY 2022

Free Cash Flow:









Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 85

to $ 115

Consolidated capital expenditures

(60)

to

(70)

Free cash flow $ 25

to $ 45



Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to common stock before interest expense, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense included in the results of continuing operations, (ii) the results of discontinued operations, including stock-based compensation expense and the gain on the sale of CA, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes and (iv) separation costs related to the sale of CA. Our management believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA eliminates items that management believes have less bearing on our operating performance, thereby highlighting trends in our core business which may not otherwise be apparent. It also provides an assessment of controllable expenses, which are indicators management uses to determine whether current spending decisions need to be adjusted in order to meet financial goals and achieve optimal financial performance.

We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense from Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate given the significant variation in expense that can result from using the Black-Scholes model to determine the fair value of such compensation. The fair value of our stock options is determined using the Black-Scholes model and varies based on fluctuations in the assumptions used in this model, including inputs that are not necessarily directly related to the performance of our business, such as the expected volatility, the risk-free interest rate and the expected life of the options. Therefore, we believe that the exclusion of this cost provides a clearer view of the operating performance of our business. Further, stock option grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time. While we believe that investors should have information about any dilutive effect of outstanding options and the cost of that compensation, we also believe that stockholders should have the ability to consider our performance using a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these costs and that management uses to evaluate our business.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the results of our discontinued operations from Adjusted EBITDA because they are not part of our ongoing operations.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes from Adjusted EBITDA because these activities are not related to our operating performance.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude separation costs related to the sale of CA from Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 because of the non-recurring nature of these activities.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that this measure provides investors, securities analysts and other users of our consolidated financial statements with important supplemental information with which to evaluate our performance and to enable them to assess our performance on the same basis as management.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We present Adjusted EBITDA Margin as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that it provides meaningful information regarding our operating efficiency.

Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and the acquisition of intangible assets. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding our liquidity.

