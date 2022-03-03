Professional Physical Therapy Celebrates National Athletic Training Month in March

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy is a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire – and is proud to have the largest sports medicine team in the New York metro area. Professional serves many schools in the area, as well as per diem coverage for several schools and organizations across New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. We join the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) in recognizing how Athletic Trainers (ATs) impact health care through action, both on and off the field.

Professional Physical Therapy provides Athletic Training services to more than 50 schools in the northeast.

Professional Physical Therapy is the Official PT provider for both St. John's University and IONA College athletic programs and will kick off the month by presenting Appreciation Awards to these two Division 1 NCAA schools. These events will bring attention and honor ATs for the compassionate care they provide student- athletes. Each ceremony will include a PA announcement and plaque presentation. Events will be held at:

St. John's University , March 2 nd at SJU Campus (Carnesecca Arena), Queens, NY

Iona College , March 5 th at Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, NY

"On behalf of the St. John's Athletic Department, we greatly appreciate our partnership with Professional Physical Therapy and the high level of service they have provided to our student-athletes over the years," said Director of Athletics Mike Cragg. "We also extend a big salute to all of our athletic trainers for their hard work and dedication as we celebrate National Athletic Training Month."

Senior Associate AD/Director of Sports Medicine, Sam DeRosa, states, "Iona is very thankful for Professional PT and the partnership we have created. Angelo, Melanie and their entire staff do a great job of getting our athletes back to their sport after injury or surgery. We are also excited to honor all ATC's this month!"

Each year our Athletic Trainers also work hard to expand our philanthropic work. Our staff proudly provides athletic training services to various organization including Special Olympics of New Jersey's Snow Bowl flag football event and the Boston Scores Cup soccer event.

Other Professional PT activities planned in support National Athletic Training month includes:

AT Challenge: internal Olympic inspired contest includes weekly events for all Professional ATs. Participants will be scored on skill and timing for each event.

Social media: posts will showcase different ways ATs take action to positively affect the lives of athletes and patients.

This year's slogan, sponsored by the National Athletic Training Association (NATA), "Providing Health Care Everywhere," is in perfect alignment with the Professional Physical Therapy footprint. Professional Physical Therapy provides Athletic Training services to more than 50 schools in the Northeast, offering a wide range of services including prevention of injuries as well as care from the time of injury through return to sport.

"Providing Health Care Everywhere is also a great opportunity to show how the field of athletic training has expanded their expertise and knowledge to various settings like the performing arts or the military to name a few. I'm excited to celebrate and highlight our amazing AT staff throughout the month of March!" states Angelo Marsella, MA, ATC, USAW, Partner and Director of Sports Medicine at Professional Physical Therapy.

For more information and a list of Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals.

