Trimble and CAMPUS SURSEE Establish Trimble Technology Lab

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and SURSEE, Switzerland, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a commitment to cultivate a highly-trained workforce that will drive the innovative solutions of tomorrow, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and CAMPUS SURSEE have collaborated to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab at CAMPUS SURSEE's Training Center for Construction in Sursee, Switzerland.

The Trimble Technology Lab builds upon the center's leadership and excellence in training and research in engineering, construction and the sustainable built environment. The lab brings a range of professionals, including construction machine operators, foremen, construction managers, and general managers, direct access to state-of-the-art technologies for the entire construction process. Switzerland's dual education system combines academics with direct, practice-oriented vocational training, making it possible for the skills acquired in the lab to be put into practice on the construction site. The technology lab also offers a broad range of continuing education courses for experienced professionals who wish to acquire additional skills. Professionals trained at CAMPUS SURSEE are empowered to take on key roles in their companies and to implement digital technologies on a broad basis. The Trimble Technology Lab was made possible with the support from the MEB Group, Trimble's Swiss dealers SITECH® Switzerland AG, BuildingPoint™ Switzerland AG and ALLNAV AG.

"This new Trimble Technology Lab, in collaboration with the MEB Group, is unique in its purpose, focused on supporting current industry professionals in critical upskilling in Switzerland," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education and Outreach at Trimble. "Through relationships like this, Trimble's education and outreach programs aim to support not only the next generation of construction professionals, but also working professionals. The CAMPUS SURSEE lab is a place for construction industry professionals to further their education and get vital experience with emerging technologies and best practices. Higher learning institutions such as CAMPUS SURSEE are leading the way in this arena and are a model for others to look to."

"We are convinced that digital skills will become increasingly important in the construction industry. With the support of our new Trimble Technology Lab, we are able to equip professionals at all levels and career stages with digital skills and thus prepare them for their professional challenges," said Thomas Stocker, managing director at CAMPUS SURSEE. "We are enthusiastic about the streamlined collaboration with Trimble and the MEB Group in Switzerland. The lab is already preceded by a long-standing cooperation between the MEB Group and CAMPUS SURSEE. With the new lab, CAMPUS SURSEE will also become a popular training partner and will play an important pioneering role in the collaboration of different construction trades and joint planning on the digital model."

"With the Trimble Technology Lab, CAMPUS SURSEE can provide construction professionals with the necessary digital construction tools for today and the future," said MEB Group CEO, Markus Brun. "The MEB Group, with experts from SITECH, BuildingPoint and ALLNAV, will provide support for hands-on instruction at the technology lab. Trimble, the MEB Group and CAMPUS SURSEE are making an important contribution to the successful digitalization of the Swiss construction industry."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading technologies such as the Trimble® XR10 with HoloLens 2; GNSS receivers, controllers and tablets; robotic, universal and scanning total stations; laser scanners; Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators and Compactors as well as Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform for Compactors. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble FieldLink Office, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Model Sharing, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Connect® and Trimble Quadri collaboration platforms, Trimble Siteworks, Trimble Tilos, Trimble WorksOS, and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

About CAMPUS SURSEE

Since 1972, CAMPUS SURSEE has been offering training in construction trades, as well as job-oriented continuing education and higher vocational training. With 15,000 participants annually in over 1,000 different training and further education courses, CAMPUS SURSEE is a leading vocational training institution in Switzerland. It has achieved high ratings among training institutions by preparing professional participants to excel in successfully completing federal examinations. Crane and construction machine operators also benefit from high-quality training and continuing education. Nearly 500 training coaches, specially trained for the CAMPUS SURSEE courses, provide practice-oriented training that is of direct benefit to the companies.

The impressive infrastructure with 66 training rooms, halls and construction machinery grounds, sports facilities and a hotel with 866 beds, as well as 4 restaurants offer the ideal environment for sustainable and modern training. For more information, visit: www.campus-sursee.ch/bauausbildung/aus-und-weiterbildung.

About the MEB Group

With its companies ALLNAV AG, BuildingPoint Switzerland AG, SITECH Switzerland AG and terra vermessungen ag, the MEB Group's more than 140 industry experts provide products, solutions, services and support to surveyors, authorities, planners, engineers and construction companies as well as other companies and institutions in the Swiss and southern German construction and real estate industries. The competencies of the MEB Group range from construction and engineering surveying, geomonitoring, machine control, Building Information Modeling (BIM) to the digitization of processes and data. For more information, visit: www.mebgroup.ch.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

