Wishpond Launches New Email Marketing Platform

Wishpond launche s all-new email marketing platform to help small businesses achieve even greater levels of engagement, increase email open rates, improve conversion rates and generate higher return on investment.

Wishpond's new email marketing platform includes numerous enhancements including a new user-friendly interface, the ability to Preview Email Text, support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) and a new Email API.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs and businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce the launch of an all-new email marketing platform with new features to help businesses increase sales and engage with their customers. Wishpond's new email marketing platform includes key feature improvements such as: (i) an improved user-friendly interface; (ii) the ability to Preview Email Text; (iii) support for dynamic, interactive emails with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP Email); and (iv) a new Email API (Application Programming Interface).

Wishpond Technologies Ltd logo (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely excited to launch our new email marketing platform. Email marketing is a major part of Wishpond's offering, and our updated features and user experience should help small businesses to achieve even greater levels of engagement and return on investment. Email marketing is one of the most effective strategies for businesses to achieve excellent growth, and we can't wait to see how these new features help our clients," said Jordan Gutierrez, COO at Wishpond.

Every day, thousands of businesses rely on Wishpond to run their email outreach campaigns to nurture and build relationships with their customers. Wishpond's email marketing platform helps these businesses nurture and build relationships with their customers. The updated email features and user experience are already helping small businesses to achieve even greater levels of engagement, deliver emails campaigns that achieve better results and generate higher return on investment (ROI).

Preview Email Text provides merchants the ability to allow their customers to see a snapshot of emails in their inbox, increasing open rate and improving overall email campaign performance. With research showing that 35% of email recipients open emails based on the subject line, Preview Email Text helps to set up an email campaign for success.

AMP Email support allows merchants to add dynamic content to their emails to create a more engaging and immersive experience, increasing click-through and conversion rates. With more than 50% of email recipients wanting to interact with content inside their email and 60% of email recipients more likely to engage with an interactive email, AMP emails allow merchants to increase sales with a higher likelihood of customers taking key actions such as adding an item to their shopping cart, RSVP to a webinar, completing an online survey or booking an appointment or a demo and more because they don't have to leave their email inbox.

Email API provides dedicated support to instantly solve deliverability issues. Clients can use the Email API to gain deeper understanding of email performance. By sending with a world-class API, Wishpond's new email marketing platform makes it easy for companies to scale their email volume without sacrificing email performance. This feature optimizes email campaigns for high-volume senders, improving deliverability and helping clients send their emails to the right inbox every time. The Email API will allow Wishpond to further expand to larger and more sophisticated clients.

All of this new email marketing functionality is available out of the box for all Wishpond merchants today and is managed inside Wishpond's easy to use all-in-one marketing platform to create, manage, and track email campaigns. Getting started with email marketing is simple and easy, and in just a few steps any business can start nurturing leads and engaging subscribers from our drag and drop email editor. Merchants can use advanced features and powerful marketing automations to create immersive user experiences and use data insights to create effective and targeted campaigns.

Learn more about Wishpond Email Marketing at: https://www.wishpond.com/email-marketing

Learn more about Wishpond Email API at: https://www.wishpond.com/email-api/

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ali Tajskandar"

Director and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions, and statements related to the features, adoption, usability, performance and results related to the new email marketing platform introduced by Wishpond. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks related to the performance, adoption and market acceptance of Wishpond's new email marketing platform as well as the risk factors discussed in the public disclosure documents of the Company which such risk factors are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.