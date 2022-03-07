Arch Successfully Exits 2.5 Million SF Single-Tenant Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arch"), a New York based real estate investment advisory firm, has announced the sale of a portfolio of single-tenant net leased industrial assets totaling approximately 2,500,000 square feet.

The Portfolio consisted of four assets located in the Midwest and Southeast regions leased on a long-term basis to three tenants that represent a variety of industries. The Portfolio was acquired as part of Arch's longstanding focus on single-tenant, net-leased, industrial assets. Over the past five years, Arch has acquired nearly 15 million square feet of net-leased industrial assets in conjunction with operating partners.

"After executing our business plan, we are pleased to have been able to successfully exit these assets on behalf of our institutional capital partner," said, Petra Conte, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

"We remain active in the acquisition of single-tenant, net-leased, office and industrial properties as well as Data Center, MOB / Healthcare and Retail assets and continue to search for new opportunities both on a portfolio and single asset basis," said Gautam Mashettiwar, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

About Arch:

Arch Street Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting investors with their U.S. real estate strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised clients on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages, on behalf of its clients, a diverse portfolio of investments in the industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing, land entitlement and development sectors of the U.S. real estate market. For more information visit: www.archstreetcapital.com

