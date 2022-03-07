Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book Leverage Power of Consumer Brands and Data to Deliver More Deals Than Ever to Today's Dealers

ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the consumer car-buying experience undoubtedly has changed in recent years, the automotive dealer's journey continues to simultaneously evolve, bringing along a host of new challenges and opportunities for business owners. With changing consumer preferences, ongoing inventory and supply issues, continuing economic impacts from the pandemic and more, reality has hit hard that the car buying and selling process will never be the same. Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are successfully helping dealers evolve along with the marketplace, by delivering powerful, proven solutions to help dealers connect with more in-market customers, grow their business with more deals, and ultimately thrive with increased profits amid the ever-changing automotive landscape.

Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are better together, offering innovative solutions that produce real results

"The journey may look different for everyone these days, as 42% of consumers believe they will conduct more, if not all, of the vehicle purchase online,1 but we are right there alongside dealers navigating this time of change in the auto industry with products that have proven to create trust between the dealer and the consumer and deliver more deals, period." said Jessica Stafford, senior vice president and head of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. "Both Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book – in combination with the rest of the Cox Automotive ecosystem – offer unparalleled data-driven solutions that are more relevant now than ever before, truly invaluable resources in dealers' success as their journeys evolve."

The numbers don't lie: With more than 32 million combined unique visitors per month,2 Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book host a staggering number of in-market shoppers on the most effective advertising platform available. What's more, their lead close rates are 68% higher than the competition, with gross profit per lead one-and-a-half times higher.3 Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are better together, offering innovative solutions that produce real results, drive quality engagement and leads, provide more data on the consumer and help dealers close deals faster with more profit.3

Below are some key solutions from Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book that will be featured at this year's NADA show – all designed to help dealers succeed now throughout 2022 and beyond:

Autotrader

New Car Custom Order – The way consumers shop for new cars has rapidly changed with the recent inventory shortage. With 56% of consumers reporting that they're open to custom ordering a new car from a dealer through Autotrader, 4 this all-new product captures new-car leads from shoppers interested in custom pre-orders, connecting and enabling customers to order a new car straight from the dealership and not limiting sales to what is already on the dealership lot – an especially invaluable resource in today's market.

Predictive Insights – Know exactly where shoppers are in their buying journey with predictive insights ranging from preferred make and model to predicted trade-in vehicle and when they will likely purchase. With the amount of data available on the consumer, Autotrader can determine shoppers that are ready to buy and accurately predict that they are 12.3x more likely to purchase in the next 30 days. 5 With Listings Buying Signals, dealers are able to prioritize those ready to buy, improving efficiency and margin. Consumer insights and analytics products like Listings Buying Signals and – Know exactly where shoppers are in their buying journey with predictive insights ranging from preferred make and model to predicted trade-in vehicle and when they will likely purchase. With the amount of data available on the consumer, Autotrader can determine shoppers that are ready to buy and accurately predict that they are 12.3x more likely to purchase in the next 30 days.With Listings Buying Signals, dealers are able to prioritize those ready to buy, improving efficiency and margin. Consumer insights and analytics products like Listings Buying Signals and nVision provide reporting that makes it easy to see the dealership's digital advertising ROI, with the performance, market, audience and vehicle inventory data needed to optimize results.

Omni-Channel Retailing: With tools like My Wallet enables consumers to shop based on their personalized information that gives the shopper the most accurate "all-in" pricing and provides dealers with more information on the consumer. For dealer's who have Accelerate my Deal on Autotrader, Consumers are 5x more likely to submit a deal enabling Autotrader to send more deals to dealers than ever before. 6 https://b2b.autotrader.com/dealer-marketing/automotive-digital-retailing/ With tools like My Wallet and Accelerate My Deal that streamline the online experience, Autotrader makes it easier to get more deals done in 2022.enables consumers to shop based on their personalized information that gives the shopper the most accurate "all-in" pricing and provides dealers with more information on the consumer. For dealer's who have Accelerate my Deal on Autotrader, Consumers are 5x more likely to submit a deal enabling Autotrader to send more deals to dealers than ever before.

Digital Marketing : Reach more shoppers with our enhanced display solutions that leverage Cox Automotive's data to target the right audiences at the right time. With eLot, Skyscraper and Advanced Ads, dealers can create customized campaigns and audiences on Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com as well as off-site to expand their audience.

Cover My Car Warranty – Deliver peace of mind for consumers and give them the confidence they need to move forward with a purchase from the dealership. Dealers can merchandise their existing limited warranty program or purchase a discounted limited warranty product to display on their listings.

"Autotrader is exemplary when it comes to customer support and partnering on relevant solutions to help grow our merchandising and sales business," said Shawn Flynn, chief operating officer for Phil Long Dealerships. "They evolved from vendor to partner at the start of the pandemic and have been an essential contributor to our record sales growth."

Kelley Blue Book

Instant Cash Offer – Stay ahead of the competition by acquiring the right cars at the right price, directly from consumers, to grow business. Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer is an online vehicle offer solution that allows dealerships to acquire inventory directly from transaction-ready consumers, lowering acquisition costs and improving the bottom line. – Stay ahead of the competition by acquiring the right cars at the right price, directly from consumers, to grow business. Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer is an online vehicle offer solution that allows dealerships to acquire inventory directly from transaction-ready consumers, lowering acquisition costs and improving the bottom line.

Featured Auto Repair Center – KBB.com's Service & Repair Guide connects service shoppers with dealership service centers they can trust. As a Featured Auto Repair Center, grow the service business and increase fixed operations revenue with simple, cost-effective, 24/7 service department marketing on KBB.com. – KBB.com's Service & Repair Guide connects service shoppers with dealership service centers they can trust. As a Featured Auto Repair Center, grow the service business and increase fixed operations revenue with simple, cost-effective, 24/7 service department marketing on KBB.com.

This year's NADA Show & Expo will be in Las Vegas from Friday – Sunday, March 11 – 13, 2022. Visit Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book at NADA 2022 in Booth #1729W.

1 Pollfish Consumer Survey, August 2021

2 ComScore Data October 2021

3 Close Rate Report Sourced from VinSolutions Data Q3 2021

4 2021 Cox Automotive Consumer Survey

5 Buying Signals predictions validated against VinSolutions CRM sales records: July 2021 – Sept 2021

6 Comparison of visits with vs. without digital retailing activities, Dealer.com hosted websites (Jun 2020–Dec 2020)

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Kelley Blue Book ( www.kbb.com )

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

