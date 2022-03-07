Evogene to Attend to World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit from March 22-23, 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, today announced that it will be attending the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit from March 22-23, 2022 in San Francisco.

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has become the annual meeting place for the global agtech ecosystem over the past decade. Growers, agribusiness leaders, technology pioneers and investors come together at the summit to exchange insights and identify future partners.

In attendance will be Evogene's CEO, Mr. Ofer Haviv, Chief Product Officer, Dr. Nir Arbel, Mr. Dotan Borenstein, Chief Business Officer of Evogene subsidiary Lavie Bio, Mr. Russel Putland, Vice President Commercial of Lavie Bio, and Mr. Brian Ember, CEO of Evogene subsidiary AgPlenus.

Investors that wish to meet with members of management at the conference may contact Evogene's investor relations team which will coordinate a meeting.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a biotechnology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge computational biology technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. To achieve this, Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on supporting the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to support the development of products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

