GameChanger Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger , the #1 rated youth sports app for live game streaming, scorekeeping, and team management, today announced it was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Fast Company's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and cultures as a whole. By being named to the list, GameChanger, which is owned by DICK'S Sporting Goods, joins the ranks of Microsoft, SpaceX, and more.

"It is an honor to have GameChanger listed alongside some of the most respected technology companies in the world," said GameChanger President, Sameer Ahuja. "I'm incredibly proud of how hard our team has worked to create a product that is so beloved by coaches, athletes and their families – and that truly touches their lives by making it easier to watch a game when they cannot be there in person. This recognition by Fast Company shows that technology innovation comes in many forms, even on the basketball court or softball diamond."

GameChanger made Fast Company's 2022 list for breaking new ground during a roller coaster year of uncertainty in and around youth sports. In the midst of COVID-19, when attendance at games was limited, GameChanger launched live-game streaming capability within its app so families could stay connected to youth without actually being at the game. Leveraging AI, the team combined live streaming with its already top-rated scorekeeping features to produce a scoreboard overlay that created a televised game feel - only with your own kid as the star. Coaches don't need any fancy cameras or complex installations to record the games. All they need is their mobile phone and a scorekeeper; and, the best part for families is that live streaming a game is 100% free.

GameChanger also released a feature that automatically creates highlight clips of important plays throughout the game. These clips can be downloaded, shared on social media or with family and friends. If a young athlete hits a home run, family members and friends across the country can share in the celebration. Originally available for only baseball and softball, GameChanger rolled out live gaming streaming for all sports throughout 2021, including football, soccer, hockey and basketball.

GameChanger is the exclusive technology partner for many state high school athletic associations, including in 15 of the top 20 states in terms of the number of teams. Last year the company announced a partnership with Point Guard College (PGC) Basketball, one of the most influential coaching leadership and player development organizations in basketball, to help their coaches track performance stats and improve youth player development.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. Fast Company will also host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022.

