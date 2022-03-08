High Tide Launches Cannabis Delivery on Demand at Select Canna Cabana Locations in Alberta

The Company Also Opens New Retail Cannabis Store in Waterloo, Ontario

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that it has launched its cannabis Delivery on Demand program at select Canna Cabana locations in Alberta, as permitted by newly-implemented regulations which allow private sector cannabis retailers to offer delivery and e-commerce services as of today. Through the Company's Delivery on Demand program, customers will be guaranteed delivery within two hours of placing their order, or in any hourly time-slot chosen by the customer between 12:00pm and 8:00pm outside of the two hour window. The Company intends to further expand delivery services across its Alberta store network in the coming weeks.

"In allowing private sector-led cannabis e-commerce and home delivery, Alberta has shown its commitment to helping regulated cannabis retailers effectively compete against and drive out illicit market operators. By launching Delivery on Demand at Canna Cabana locations in Alberta, we can now offer our Cabana Club members in the province access to our unbeatable prices on cannabis and consumption accessories from the comfort of their own homes," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Between our industry-leading prices and Delivery on Demand guarantee, we are able to offer a fantastic delivery experience for our Alberta customers, both existing and new. As the largest cannabis retailer in Alberta, the launch of delivery and e-commerce services will help to solidify our leadership position and gain further market share in the province," added Mr. Grover.

OPENING OF NEW RETAIL CANNABIS STORE IN WATERLOO, ONTARIO

The Company further announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 440 Erb Street West in Waterloo, Ontario, has begun selling recreational cannabis products for adult use. This opening represents High Tide's 113th branded retail location across Canada, and 34th in Ontario, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories. This store will also be High Tide's third to open in the Waterloo Region, one of Ontario's fastest-growing metropolitan areas with a population of over 575,000 people. The store is located in Beechwood Centre, a shopping mall anchored by a national grocery retailer, as well as other national and provincial retail chains.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 113 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker Fastendr™ technology. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, and BlessedCBD.co.uk, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

