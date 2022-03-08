Rooter Hero recommends extending spring cleaning to include HVAC system <span class="legendSpanClass">The San Jose HVAC company says preventative maintenance can help the system run more efficiently and lowers summer power bills</span>

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is a great time to clean out the dust and grime that gathered all winter, but Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says homeowners shouldn't forget to clean out their HVAC system, as well.

Rooter Hero says preventative maintenance can help HVAC systems run more efficiently and lowers summer power bills (PRNewswire)

"Spring cleaning is a tradition for a lot of households and clearing homes of cobwebs and dust bunnies makes everything feel healthier and smell fresher," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "But homeowners shouldn't forget to also clean out their HVAC system. Their heating system has been running all winter and soon it will be time to turn on the air conditioning. The proper maintenance of your HVAC system will ensure your unit will run efficiently all summer long."

Akhoian recommended homeowners take the following steps to "spring clean" an HVAC system:

Replace the air filter. Changing an HVAC system's air filter on a regular basis is one of the easiest and most important steps homeowners can take to ensure their HVAC system runs efficiently. Dirty and clogged filters can cause system malfunctions, reduce air flow, result in ductwork damage from dust buildup and create an unhealthy breathing environment for people in the home. Have the ductwork cleaned. While replacing the air filters helps keep the ductwork clear, having the system cleaned professionally can reduce clogs and other contaminants like mold that can damage the HVAC system and pollute indoor air. Remove plants and weeds from outside units. As spring arrives, many plants and weeds start growing rapidly. These shoots can sprout up near outside units and restrict air flow to the system. Remove any plant growing within two feet of the unit to allow adequate air flow. Check for standing water. Unnecessary moisture is both a sign that a system may need repairs and can also harbor mold spores that can grow and blow into a home. If there is water standing near the unit, check the drain line, filters and drain pan or call a professional to assess the issue.

"Proper preventive maintenance is the most important thing you can do to ensure your HVAC system continues to run smoothy and efficiently," Akhoian said. "So, make sure to include your HVAC system in your spring-cleaning regiment. Your health and wallet will be in much better shape for it."

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rooter Hero