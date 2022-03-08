Socket Mobile Announces CaptureSDK for Flutter

NEWARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that their renowned CaptureSDK now includes support for Flutter.

Flutter is an open-source framework created by Google for building natively compiled, multi-platform applications from a single codebase. It is engineered to deploy from mobile, desktop, web, and embedded devices and quickly gained popularity since its launch. According to the latest figures, Flutter is used by over two million developers, with 500,000 using it monthly. 42% of software developers have used Flutter, and it has quickly become the popular cross-platform mobile framework amongst developers, according to a 2021 developer survey.

Socket Mobile continues to expand its toolbox and meet ever-changing software development needs. CaptureSDK now includes Flutter, in addition to native iOS, Android, Windows, C# (Xamarin), React Native, Java and JavaScript, which enables our App partners to choose the development environment that best suits their needs as they service their business opportunity.

"Socket Mobile has always been devoted to supporting our app partners, and we constantly strive to provide the best-in-class development tools. Our goal is to remove complexities that come with integrating data capture into apps. We work to ensure our app partners have all the necessary tools to make their apps more valuable to their end-users. We are excited to launch CaptureSDK for Flutter and are proud to support the many app partners who use this development environment and increase our app partner community," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

Socket Mobile's Capture SDK provides app providers with the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the app to efficiently capture data in the physical world and utilize it in-app to maximize the productivity of their solution and increase the overall productivity and happiness of their customers. CaptureSDK has been integrated with thousands of applications and already provides easy-to-use software tools for optimal performance and efficiency. Now, with the addition of Flutter, Socket's CaptureSDK delivers a new level of control and adaptability for app developers.

The CaptureSDK for Flutter is a true single-codebase SDK, meaning that developers do not need to maintain multiple dependencies and complicated logic to target iOS or Android. Developers can even create and apply their iOS and Android app keys in one place. Developers that depend on Socket's CaptureSDK can now utilize Flutter as a powerful tool to develop their application for multi-platform use.

To learn more about CaptureSDK (now for Flutter), and getting started with app integration, please visit https://www.socketmobile.com/capturesdk/integrate-step-by-step

