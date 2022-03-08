Webflow Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 Leading no-code visual development platform ranks as #4 most innovative company in North America, joins the ranks of SpaceX, Apple, Netflix and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow , has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The company was named as the 4th most innovative company in North America.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole with the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"We're proud of the work our team is doing to take really complex software engineering concepts that previously required coding knowledge and inventing a completely visual, no-code alternative which makes that power accessible to millions more people," said Vlad Magdalin, co-founder and CEO of Webflow. "Being recognized as one of the most innovative companies on Fast Company's list is incredible validation that we're on the right track on our journey to empower everyone to build professional, mission-critical websites and web applications."

Webflow earned a place on the list for a range of new products and services unveiled in 2021 to further democratize building for the web. Webflow invested in two key areas — Memberships and Logic . With these new investments, Webflow is continuing to create visual abstraction layers over the three pillars of software development – user interface (UI), data and logic. By removing the complexity of writing code, typically done only by developers, Webflow is empowering more people to harness the true power of software development and push the limits of what can be built on the web. Since its founding in 2012, Webflow has become the leading no-code visual development platform for teams of all sizes and nurtured a strong community of users. In 2021 alone, Webflow customers have built more than 450,000 sites across 190 countries, with site visits topping 10 billion per month. Customers range from startups like Attentive, Ramp, Petal and Lattice to major enterprises like PwC and Dell, as well as tens of thousands of freelancers and agencies around the world.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

