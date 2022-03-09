Green Courte Partners Hires Managing Director of Development

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that it has hired C.R. Russell as Managing Director of Development. In this role, Mr. Russell will oversee all development and construction activities for Green Courte's investments in Windward Communities, True Connection Communities, and The Parking Spot, Green Courte's land-lease community, senior housing, and near-airport parking companies, respectively. Mr. Russell is replacing John Lyons, who retired in February after being with Green Courte and The Parking Spot since 2010.

Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Russell was a Senior Vice President of Development and Construction at A.J. Capital Partners, a vertically integrated developer with $3.6 billion in real estate investments across 45 markets. In that role, Mr. Russell oversaw the planning and development efforts of $1.2 billion of high-profile hospitality and mixed-use developments comprising nearly 2.6 million square feet of space. Earlier in his career, Mr. Russell held several management roles at Vail Resorts Development Company on behalf of Vail Resorts, Inc., the largest owner and operator of mountain resort properties. At Vail, Mr. Russell was responsible for the company's mountain development team as well as expansion efforts across its entire portfolio of properties.

Mr. Russell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Policy from Rollins College and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Russell to the Green Courte team, David B. Lentz, Green Courte's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome C.R. to our team, and we look forward to leveraging his diverse skillset and expertise to further expand and improve Green Courte's development efforts across our three active platforms."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

