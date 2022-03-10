Acteev Donates 70,000 Face Masks to Schools in Need

Acteev® and the National School Boards Association's Center for Safe Schools will make available 70,000 reusable, antimicrobial Acteev Protect Face Masks to schools in need across the nation.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acteev is coming together with the National School Boards Association's (NSBA) Center for Safe Schools to help safeguard public schools against COVID-19. While school mask mandates have been lifted in many states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend universal indoor masking by students, staff members, faculty, and visitors in kindergarten through grade 12 where COVID-19 cases are high or hospitals are at risk of reaching capacity.

Despite federal funding, schools across the nation continue to struggle to keep quality personal protective equipment (PPE) for teachers and school personnel on-hand, especially in lower income, Title I Schools. Acteev and the NSBA's Center for Safe Schools want to help.

"As public schools navigate the demands of staying open safely, they frequently carry the burden of added costs for personal protective equipment, increased cleanings and more. Providing access to quality, reusable masks is one area we can make a difference," said Phil McDivitt, CEO of Ascend Performance Materials, the company that produces Acteev.

Made in the USA, reusable Acteev Protect Masks are made for long, continuous wear utilizing odor- and mildew- resistant zinc technology.

About Acteev by Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes materials that support safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities. For more information, visit Acteev.com .

About the National School Boards Association's Center for Safe Schools

The Center for Safe Schools is an initiative of the National School Boards Association to support and ensure a safe and secure environment for students, staff and the community. Founded in 1940, NSBA is a federation of state associations and the U.S. territory of the Virgin Islands. Through its member state associations that represent locally elected school board officials serving approximately 51 million public school students, NSBA advocates for equity and excellence in public education through school board leadership. We believe that public education is a civil right necessary to the dignity and freedom of the American people and that each child, regardless of their disability, ethnicity, socio-economic status or citizenship, deserves equitable access to an education that maximizes their individual potential. For more information, visit nsba.org.

