Great Speech Strengthens Presence Nationwide with Medicare Enrollment

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Speech Inc., a national virtual speech therapy company committed to improving health equity for America's underserved seniors, today announced its affiliated clinical group Great Therapy Group LLC, has significantly increased the breadth and depth of its provider network nationwide by receiving its own Medicare number.

"With over 10,000 people turning 65 each day, this expansion will align Great Speech's therapists to support the senior population from the convenience of their home and on their schedule. No need to weather the storm, ask for favors or try to figure out how to get a ride to your nearby clinic," says Avivit Ben-Aharon, Founder and Clinical Director of Great Speech.

Our goal is to assist with social determinants of health since numerous studies indicate that communication skills of older adults are strong predictors of their mental health. Poor communication skills can not only evoke anxiety, depression, and stress in older adults but also predispose them to social isolation and loneliness (*citation).

Individuals eligible for Medicare Part B in 41 states can request a free screening today to determine eligibility and start services immediately.

Great Speech commonly treats: Alzheimer's & Dementia, Articulation disorders, Autism Spectrum disorder, Cognitive Communication Disorder, Head & Neck Cancer, Hearing loss, Language disorder, Parkinson's disorder, post-Covid complications, Stuttering, Stroke & Aphasia rehabilitation, Traumatic Brain Injury, Voice Disorder & More

Since 2014, Great Speech, Inc. has been the pioneer in virtual speech therapy, delivering convenient and specialized services virtually. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match highly qualified therapists with clients who are serious about their communication goals. Great Speech believes that everyone deserves the chance to communicate with ease and confidence. Great Speech is a proud recipient of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

