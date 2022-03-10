McDermott Completes Subsea Campaign for Bayu-Undan Gas Field

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International recently completed work under its first subsea, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract with Santos NA (19-12) Pty Ltd for the Bayu-Undan Infill Well Phase 3C Project in the Timor Sea located approximately 310 miles (500 kilometers) off the northwest coast of Darwin, Australia, and 124 miles (200 kilometers) off the southeast coast of Timor-Leste.

The Bayu-Undan field is one of Timor-Leste's largest gas fields. Work on the Phase 3C Project commenced in May and concluded in December 2021. McDermott's scope involved a tieback of a single in-field well to existing facilities, re-using existing flexible flowline, with a new umbilical and certain infrastructure.

"McDermott completed the scope within nine months of award," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Subsea & Deepwater. "McDermott's industry-leading health, safety and environmental protocols were effective in mitigating certain risks associated with executing a subsea EPCI scope during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The project is another example of McDermott's growing success in the subsea and deepwater business. A key to the execution was recovery of existing flexible flowlines, flushing to clear hydrocarbons, re-laying and a tieback from a new in-field well to the existing Bayu-Undan facility.

Recovery and reusing existing flexible flowlines was a significant factor in enabling the work to be completed nine months from award and within the project schedule.

In line with McDermott and Santos' sustainability goals, local Timor-Leste businesses were engaged to execute components of the project, including concrete mattress manufacture, marine training and experience onboard the primary installation vessel—the Lay Vessel 108.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

