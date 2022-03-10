MRP.io, leading medical-equipment marketplace, lands significant investment from Decathlon Capital

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading aesthetic medical equipment supplier, MRP.io, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners.



Details of the transaction were not disclosed. The capital will fund MRP.io's expansion into new market segments and support the company's growth while increasing inventory availability and expanding customer service capacity. MRP.io is headquartered in Park City, Utah.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

Scott Carson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MRP.io, said the transparent, customer-centric platform developed by his company is quickly building traction in the marketplace for new and pre-owned aesthetic and surgical devices. "MRP.io has created the first platform focused on clinicians' needs instead of the needs of stakeholders," said Carson. "This has created a trusted platform where a true healthcare marketplace can achieve velocity. Over the next few years, the MRP.io team will be adding thousands of manufacturers and service providers to the company's marketplace."

Carson, a highly successful, nationally recognized entrepreneur in the healthcare industry, said the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners provides flexibility that is important to his fast-growing company. MRP.io will repay the investment through its future revenues. No equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital, and MRP.io was not required to give up any control of the company.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said MRP.io has strongly validated its business model through its rapid adoption among aesthetic and surgical clinicians. "The experienced and respected team led by Scott Carson has positioned MRP.io for accelerated growth as it expands into new markets," Hoffman said. "The MRP.io marketplace promises to take a substantial bite out of healthcare costs, benefitting consumers around the globe."

About MRP.io

MRP.io is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. The technology-driven platform of MRP.io provides a vertically integrated community marketplace that helps aesthetic providers lower their equipment and supply costs. MRP.io provides consultative customer service and pricing that's competitive with group purchasing organizations. MRP.io is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-base aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. Learn more at https://mrp.io/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP