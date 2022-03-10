Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2021

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Revenue increased 64% year-over-year to $345 million
- Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 in total
- Live Flight Legs increased 63% year-over-year to 20,296 in total
- Net loss increased by $42 million year-over-year to a loss of $77 million
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $35 million year-over-year to a loss of $46 million
"I am pleased to report another quarter of record revenue, strong membership growth and retention, along with the best quarter in our history for prepaid block sales, which grew more than 80% to $540 million in the fourth quarter. We have more members that are increasingly making long-term commitments to Wheels Up, giving us clear revenue visibility for the year ahead and the confidence to invest in our growth while absorbing short-term margin pressures," said Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we have several key initiatives underway to improve our profitability as we aggressively expand our global supply. As always, I am grateful to our employees for their dedication and to our members and customers for their loyalty and trust."
"We are now working to increase our capacity to serve the strong demand we are seeing through pilot hiring, enhancing our maintenance capabilities, and adding to our fleet composition," said Eric Jacobs, Wheels Up Chief Financial Officer. "The rollout of our technology initiatives will streamline our operations and add capacity through increased utilization. That, combined with rate increases and cost saving measures, should drive strong margin improvements starting in the second half of the year."
Recent Initiatives
- Announced the intent to acquire Air Partner PLC (LSE: AIR) to extend the Wheels Up platform into Europe and beyond. Closed the acquisition of Alante Air Charter which controls 12 light jets, where demand is particularly strong.
- Launched the first version of its global scheduling system, which enables Wheels Up to manage schedules across all of its operating certificates. This system is an important building block that provides a fleet-wide view of available aircraft, with significant benefits to come following the conversion of its entire controlled fleet to UP FMS by the end of April and its ongoing efforts to consolidate its First Party (1P) fleet onto a single operating certificate.
- Enhanced the Wheels Up Mobile App leveraging a service-oriented architecture, with an expected launch in April. The new platform will enable improved functionality, greater scalability and a much faster pace of innovation to launch new features.
Financial and Operating Highlights
As of December 31,
2021
2020
% Change
Active Members(1)
12,040
9,212
31%
Three Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight
2021
2020
% Change
Active Users(1)
12,543
11,345
11%
Live Flight Legs(1)
20,296
12,454
63%
Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg
$ 12,428
$ 12,193
2%
Revenue
$ 345,044
$ 209,773
64%
Net loss
$ (76,608)
$ (34,113)
(125)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ (46,296)
$ (11,252)
(311)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue
$ 1,194,259
$ 694,981
72%
Net loss
$ (197,230)
$ (85,405)
(131)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ (87,366)
$ (52,363)
(67)%
(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.
For the fourth quarter:
- Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 driven by strong new member additions and existing membership retention, as well as continued success converting legacy jet card holders into Wheels Up members.
- Active Users grew 11% to 12,543 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.
- Live Flight Legs increased by 63% year-over-year to 20,296 with strong flight demand across all cabin classes driven by the growth in Active Members and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.
- Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg increased 2% year-over-year to $12,428 as a result of a higher mix of larger cabin flying and partially offset by a seasonal decrease in average flight stage length.
- Revenue increased 64% year-over-year driven by strong flight demand and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.
- Net loss increased by $(42.5) million due to several factors, including the impact of the Company benefiting from the utilization of $51.6 million of CARES Act grant funding in 2020, a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(46.3) million, decreased $(35.0) million year-over-year, due primarily to lower Adjusted Contribution Margin.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
A conference call with management will be held today at 8:30 am ET. To access a live webcast of the conference call and supporting presentation materials, please click on the Wheels Up investor site (www.wheelsup.com/investors). This earnings press release and any supporting materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website. We also provide announcements regarding the Company's financial performance, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on the investor relations website.
About Wheels Up
Wheels Up is the leading provider of "on demand" private aviation in the United States and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Powered by a growing marketplace of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft, Wheels Up is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes a relentless focus on safety and service, with flexibility across all types of aircraft, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.
The Wheels Up App enables members and customers to search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Up Down events and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. Wheels Up's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet comprises five custom-painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft, with each plane serving as a flying symbol for a specific social cause.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wheels Up's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets, (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services, (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry and (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Wheels Up's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC by Wheels Up on August 3, 2021, and other documents filed by Wheels Up from time to time with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, and Adjusted Contribution Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein to this earnings press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 784,574
$ 312,799
Accounts receivable, net
79,403
50,397
Other receivables
8,061
8,205
Parts and supplies inventories, net
9,410
5,320
Prepaid expenses and other
51,626
18,801
Total current assets
933,074
395,522
Property and equipment, net
317,836
323,090
Operating lease right-of-use assets
108,582
64,479
Goodwill
437,398
400,160
Intangible assets, net
146,959
163,710
Restricted cash
2,148
12,077
Employee loans receivable, net
—
102
Other non-current assets
35,067
849
Total assets
$ 1,981,064
$ 1,359,989
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ —
$ 62,678
Accounts payable
43,672
20,920
Accrued expenses
107,153
71,381
Deferred revenue, current
933,527
651,096
Operating lease liabilities, current
31,617
15,858
Intangible liabilities, current
2,000
2,000
Other current liabilities
17,068
15,980
Total current liabilities
1,135,037
839,913
Long-term debt
—
148,411
Deferred revenue, non-current
1,957
1,982
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
83,461
56,358
Warrant liability
10,268
—
Intangible liabilities, non-current
14,083
16,083
Other non-current liabilities
30
3,415
Total liabilities
1,244,836
1,066,162
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 245,834,569 and
25
17
Additional paid-in capital
1,450,839
798,478
Accumulated deficit
(720,713)
(530,693)
Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity
730,151
267,802
Non-controlling interests
6,077
26,025
Total equity
736,228
293,827
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,981,064
$ 1,359,989
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$ 345,044
$ 209,773
$ 1,194,259
$ 694,981
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
344,442
188,143
1,117,633
634,775
Technology and development
9,761
14,339
33,579
21,010
Sales and marketing
24,225
5,666
80,071
55,124
General and administrative
36,887
16,231
113,331
64,885
Depreciation and amortization
13,246
26,145
54,198
58,529
CARES Act grant
—
(11,453)
—
(76,376)
Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale
(1,275)
—
(1,275)
—
Total costs and expenses
427,286
239,071
1,397,537
757,947
Loss from operations
(82,242)
(29,298)
(203,278)
(62,966)
Other income (expense):
Change in fair value of warrant liability
5,680
—
17,951
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(2,379)
—
Interest income
28
47
53
550
Interest expense
(16)
(4,862)
(9,519)
(22,989)
Total other income (expense)
5,692
(4,815)
6,106
(22,439)
Loss before income taxes
(76,550)
(34,113)
(197,172)
(85,405)
Income tax expense
(58)
—
(58)
—
Net loss
(76,608)
(34,113)
(197,230)
(85,405)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-
(654)
(2,819)
(7,210)
(6,764)
Net loss attributable to Wheels Up
$ (75,954)
$ (31,294)
$ (190,020)
$ (78,641)
Net loss per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$ (0.31)
$ (0.19)
$ (0.93)
$ (0.48)
Diluted
$ (0.31)
$ (0.19)
$ (0.93)
$ (0.48)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common
Basic
245,370,685.00
165,055,043.00
204,780,896.00
162,505,231.00
Diluted
245,370,685.00
165,055,043.00
204,780,896.00
162,505,231.00
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (197,230)
$ (85,405)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
54,198
58,529
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
618
1,612
Accretion of investments
—
—
Equity-based compensation
49,673
3,342
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(17,951)
—
Provision for expected credit losses
3,264
7,119
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,379
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(21,923)
14,506
Other receivables
144
6,968
Parts and supplies inventories
(3,418)
(636)
Prepaid expenses and other
(11,360)
(418)
Other non-current assets
(34,218)
877
Operating lease liabilities, net
(1,949)
1,094
Accounts payable
13,116
(13,868)
Accrued expenses
14,616
(6,080)
Other current liabilities
1,089
460
Other non-current liabilities
(3,385)
3,415
Deferred revenue
278,827
218,129
Net cash provided by operating activities
126,490
209,644
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,234)
(7,109)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
7,844
97,104
Purchases of aircraft held for sale
(31,669)
—
Sales of aircraft held for sale
13,568
—
Cash paid for asset acquisition
—
—
Capitalized software development costs
(13,179)
(8,415)
Purchases of investments
—
—
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
—
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(38,670)
81,580
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from stock option exercises
2,107
—
Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment
656,304
—
Transaction costs in connection with the Business Combination and PIPE Investment
(70,406)
—
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
755
Repayments of long-term debt
(214,081)
(63,450)
Loans to employees
102
(93)
Capital contributions
—
—
Payments of offering costs
—
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
374,026
(62,788)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
461,846
228,436
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF
324,876
96,440
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD
$ 786,722
$ 324,876
CASH PAID DURING THE PERIOD FOR:
Interest
11,661
$ 21,717
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING
Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Delta Private Jets LLC
—
$ 427,007
Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Gama Aviation LLC
—
$ 32,638
Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC
$ 30,172
—
Assumption of warrant liability in Business Combination
$ 28,219
—
Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Definitions of Key Operating Metrics
Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.
Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and legacy WUPJ jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.
Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue and (iii) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including COVID-19 response initiatives for 2020. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.
We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends. Prior to issuing a broad-based equity grant for our pilots during the third quarter of 2021, equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue for prior periods was not significant.
Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability, (viii) losses on the extinguishment of debt and (ix) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the CARES Act grant and COVID-19 response initiatives for 2020.
We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin
The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$ 345,044
$ 209,773
$ 1,194,259
$ 694,981
Less: Cost of revenue
(344,442)
(188,143)
(1,117,633)
(634,775)
Less: Depreciation and amortization
(13,246)
(14,340)
(54,198)
(58,529)
Gross profit (loss)
$ (12,644)
$ 7,290
$ 22,428
$ 1,677
Gross margin
(3.7)%
3.5%
1.9%
0.2%
Add back:
Depreciation and amortization
13,246
14,340
54,198
58,529
Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue
3,762
67
4,541
293
Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue
—
1,113
1,010
1,113
COVID-19 response initiatives in cost of revenue
—
394
—
789
Adjusted Contribution
$ 4,364
$ 23,204
$ 82,177
$ 62,401
Adjusted Contribution Margin
1.3%
11.1%
6.9%
9.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
$ (76,608)
$ (34,113)
$ (197,230)
$ (85,405)
Add back (deduct)
Interest expense
16
4,862
9,519
22,989
Interest income
(28)
(47)
(53)
(550)
Income tax expense
58
—
58
—
Depreciation and amortization
13,246
14,340
54,198
58,529
Equity-based compensation expense
19,005
818
49,673
3,342
Public company readiness expense
—
1,559
3,298
1,801
Acquisition and integration expense
3,695
6,881
8,712
14,575
CARES Act grant recognition
—
(11,453)
—
(76,376)
COVID-19 response initiatives
—
419
—
1,192
Credit loss on employee loan
—
5,448
—
5,448
Corporate headquarters relocation expense
—
34
31
2,092
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(5,680)
—
(17,951)
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
2,379
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (46,296)
$ (11,252)
$ (87,366)
$ (52,363)
The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP as
Equity-based
Acquisition and
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$ 345,044
$ —
$ —
$ 345,044
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
344,442
(3,762)
—
340,680
Technology and development
9,761
(534)
—
9,227
Sales and marketing
24,225
(2,284)
—
21,941
General and administrative
36,887
(12,425)
(3,695)
20,767
Depreciation and amortization
13,246
—
—
13,246
Gain on sale of aircraft
(1,275)
—
—
(1,275)
Total costs and expenses:
427,286
(19,005)
(3,695)
404,586
Loss from operations
(82,242)
19,005
3,695
(59,542)
Other (expense) income
Change in fair value of warrant liability
5,680
—
—
5,680
Interest income
28
—
—
28
Interest expense
(16)
—
—
(16)
Total other income
5,692
—
—
5,692
Income tax expense
(58)
(58)
Net loss
$ (76,608)
(53,908)
Add back (deduct)
Depreciation and amortization
13,246
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(5,680)
Interest income
(28)
Interest expense
16
Income tax expense
58
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (46,296)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP as
Equity-based
Public
Acquisition
Corporate
COVID-19
Cares Act
Credit loss
Non-
Revenue
$ 209,773
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 209,773
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
188,143
(67)
—
(1,113)
—
(394)
—
—
186,569
Technology and
5,665
(103)
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,562
Sales and marketing
16,231
(241)
—
—
—
—
—
—
15,990
General and
26,145
(407)
(1,559)
(5,768)
(34)
(25)
—
(5,448)
12,904
Depreciation and
14,340
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
14,340
CARES Act grant
(11,453)
—
—
—
—
—
11,453
—
—
Total costs and
239,071
(818)
(1,559)
(6,881)
(34)
(419)
11,453
(5,448)
235,365
Loss from operations
(29,298)
818
1,559
6,881
34
419
(11,453)
5,448
(25,592)
Other (expense)
Interest income
47
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
47
Interest expense
(4,862)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(4,862)
Total other expense
(4,815)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(4,815)
Net loss
$ (34,113)
(30,407)
Add back (deduct)
Depreciation and
14,340
Interest income
(47)
Interest expense
4,862
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (11,252)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP as
Equity-based
Public
Acquisition
Corporate
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$ 1,194,259
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 1,194,259
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
1,117,633
(4,541)
—
(1,010)
—
1,112,082
Technology and development
33,579
(1,340)
—
—
—
32,239
Sales and marketing
80,071
(5,185)
(781)
—
—
74,105
General and administrative
113,331
(38,607)
(2,517)
(7,702)
(31)
64,474
Depreciation and amortization
54,198
—
—
—
—
54,198
Gain on sale of aircraft
(1,275)
—
—
—
—
(1,275)
Total costs and expenses:
1,397,537
(49,673)
(3,298)
(8,712)
(31)
1,335,823
Loss from operations
(203,278)
49,673
3,298
8,712
31
(141,564)
Other (expense) income
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(2,379)
—
—
—
—
(2,379)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
17,951
—
—
—
—
17,951
Interest income
53
—
—
—
—
53
Interest expense
(9,519)
—
—
—
—
(9,519)
Total other expense
6,106
—
—
—
—
6,106
Income tax expense
(58)
(58)
Net loss
$ (197,230)
(135,516)
Add back (deduct)
Depreciation and amortization
54,198
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
2,379
Change in fair value of warrant
(17,951)
Interest income
(53)
Interest expense
9,519
Income tax expense
58
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (87,366)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP as
Equity-
Public
Acquisition
Corporate
COVID-19
Cares Act
Credit loss
Non-
Revenue
$ 694,981
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 694,981
Costs and
Cost of revenue
634,775
(293)
—
(1,113)
—
(789)
—
—
632,580
Technology and
21,010
(445)
—
—
—
—
—
—
20,565
Sales and
55,124
(1,055)
—
—
—
—
—
—
54,069
General and
64,885
(1,549)
(1,801)
(13,462)
(2,092)
(403)
—
(5,448)
40,130
Depreciation and
58,529
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
58,529
CARES Act grant
(76,376)
—
—
—
—
—
76,376
—
—
Total costs and
757,947
(3,342)
(1,801)
(14,575)
(2,092)
(1,192)
76,376
(5,448)
805,873
Loss from
(62,966)
3,342
1,801
14,575
2,092
1,192
(76,376)
5,448
(110,892)
Other (expense)
Interest income
550
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
550
Interest expense
(22,989)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(22,989)
Total other
(22,439)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(22,439)
Net loss
$ (85,405)
(133,331)
Add back (deduct)
Depreciation and
58,529
Interest income
(550)
Interest expense
22,989
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (52,363)
Supplemental Revenue Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended December 31,
Change in
2021
2020
$
%
Flight
$ 252,230
$ 151,848
$ 100,382
66%
Membership
20,448
14,835
5,613
38%
Aircraft management
66,425
39,313
27,112
69%
Other
5,941
3,777
2,164
57%
Total
$ 345,044
$ 209,773
$ 135,271
64%
(In thousands, except percentages)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Change in
2021
2020
$
%
Flight
$ 873,724
$ 495,419
$ 378,305
76%
Membership
69,592
54,622
14,970
27%
Aircraft management
225,265
132,729
92,536
70%
Other
25,678
12,211
13,467
110%
Total
$ 1,194,259
$ 694,981
$ 499,278
72%
