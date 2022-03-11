HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES AGRIBUSINESS INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF MIDLAND AGENCY INSURANCE CORPORATION IN SOUTH CAROLINA

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Midland Agency Insurance Corporation (Midland Agency Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Based in Columbia, South Carolina, Midland Agency Insurance provides commercial and personal insurance, and specializes in the agribusiness industry, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Midland Agency Insurance's experience and capabilities will further strengthen our services in the region, especially in the agribusiness sector, by adding even more value to our clients who trust Hub to help them protect what matters most," said Tommy Suggs, President and CEO for Hub Carolinas region.

Matthew Flemming, President and Owner of Midland Agency Insurance, and the Midland Agency Insurance team will join Hub Carolinas.

"With Hub, we look forward to expanding our resources and services to continue to grow our business and deliver even more value to our clients," said Flemming.

Miller Cooper served as financial advisor to Midland Agency Insurance in the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited