Sartori® Cheese Wins Gold in World Champion Cheese Contest

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Sartori took home Gold in the World Champion Cheese Contest. Sartori's Classic Asiago won Gold and Bronze in the Aged Asiago category and Tuscan Blend won Gold in the Shredded Cheese Blend category. In addition, Sartori's SarVecchio® Parmesan was awarded Silver in the Shredded Cheese category while Espresso BellaVitano® took Bronze in the Flavored Hard Cheese category.

"When my great grandfather, Paolo, founded the business in 1939, Asiago was one of the first cheese variety he produced," said Bert Sartori, President of Sartori Cheese. "It is an incredible honor, eighty-three years later, for our Asiago to be recognized on the global stage as the best in the world. It's a true testament to the skill and dedication of our Family Farms and Team Members; we are incredibly grateful for the recognition."

The World Championship Cheese Contest is the world's premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition and has been hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association biennially since 1957. Entries are evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges from all over the world. A Gold medal, Silver medal and Bronze medal are awarded to the three highest-scoring entries in each class. The 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest had a total of 2,978 entries.

Sartori's first-place finishes included:

First in the 'Asiago, Aged' for Classic Asiago

First in the 'Open Shredded Cheese Blends' category for Tuscan Blend

Other awards included:

Third in 'Asiago, Aged' with Classic Asiago

Second in 'Open Shredded Cheese Blend' with Regal Blend

Second in 'Open Shredded Cheese' with SarVecchio Parmesan

Third in 'Open Hard Cheese, Flavored' with Espresso BellaVitano

More information on where to buy these award-winning cheeses can be found at www.sartoricheese.com

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email press@sartoricheese.com.

