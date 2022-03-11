Three world champions endorse LESCOLTON, and join forces to escort customers' health and beauty

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18, 2022, LESCOLTON, a powerful brand focusing on hair follicle optical care technology for more than 10 years, officially announced that Rhythmic Gymnastics World Champion Yu Tao, Roller Skating World Champion Guo Dan, and Badminton World Champion Sun Yu will jointly serve as LESCOLTON brand ambassadors.

LESCOLTON focuses on hair follicle optical care technology which has a research team with top strength in the industry with more than 10 years of exploration and precipitation. In this process, we have accumulated strong technological innovation and rich experience in product development, We have been adhering to the belief of breakthrough R&D from 0-1, and have established a strong competitive advantage from the core technology side of products, and have obtained FDA, CFDA, 3C, CE, ROHS, FCC and other domestic and international authoritative qualification certifications.

Focus on hair follicle optics research, master cutting-edge technology, and cooperate with many well-known hair follicle optics research experts, put forward the product concept of addition-subtraction-multiply-division, and developed laser hair growth helmet, intense pulse ice cool hair removal device and other products. We hope that every consumer can get real and effective results after using Lescolton's products.

Behind the world championship is the hard work and dedication year after year; LESCOLTON has always adhered to the tenet of "exploring cutting-edge personal care technology", aiming at creating an ideal life with products, using technology to make everyone's life healthy, beautiful and confident.

This powerful alliance with the "Champion Spokesperson" demonstrates LESCOLTON's brand determination to create excellent quality with ingenuity. LESCOLTON, as a powerful technology brand, focuses on researching and developing new technologies for products, so that more people can find beauty and self-confidence.

Lescoton's vision is "LESCOLTON makes customers' life healthier and more beautiful". In order to pay tribute to the Olympic champion and uphold the Olympic spirit, LESCOLTON will take it as its mission to create a champion quality and a champion spirit, and for customers' health and beauty Escort.

If you are interested in our products and want to buy them for your own use, then you can visit our store directly: https://lescolton.store

If you are interested in our products and want to do business with us, you can visit our official website to contact us: https://www.lescolton.com

Contacts:

Name: Anhui Liang

Email: sales1@lescolton.com

Business Phone Number:+86-13265606957



View original content:

SOURCE Shenzhen Lescolton Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.