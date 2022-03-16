TELEION, SIGNS THE CLIMATE PLEDGE, COMMITS TO BECOMING NET-ZERO CARBON BY 2040

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle based Teleion, a strategic and professional services company, has signed The Climate Pledge and committed to achieving net-zero carbon by or before 2040. In joining The Climate Pledge, Teleion joins 300 companies globally who have made the same commitment.

"Teleion is proud to be a signatory of The Climate Pledge," said Chief Sustainability Officer, Ryan Janzen. "We have an ongoing commitment to carbon elimination strategies through materials reduction efforts, working in an environment that focuses on renewable energy and constantly have an eye on efficiency improvements."

Teleion joins a growing global community of signatories that recognize climate action can't wait. No one entity can tackle the climate crisis alone, and it's only through joint action that we can achieve real and significant impacts. The Climate Pledge signatory group has tripled in size over the last year.

The Climate Pledge is a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. The Climate Pledge was co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019. For more information, or to get involved in The Climate Pledge visit, www.theclimatepledge.com.

Teleion, LLC, a strategic and professional services company, was founded in 2008. Teleion employs over 100 team members across three key practices. One of the largest privately held companies in the Puget Sound region, Teleion builds long-term relationships with its customers by bringing value through a commitment to excellence, senior practitioners and a focus on its vertical markets. Teleion's professional services practices include Digital Marketing Operations, Analytics and Insight, and Cybersecurity and Compliance. For more information about Teleion visit www.teleion.com.

